Global Application Management Services Strategic Business Report 2023: Increase in AMS Adoption Driven by Growing Application Complexity

The global market for Application Management Services estimated at US$34.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$133.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Application Portfolio Assessment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.5% CAGR and reach US$46.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Application Modernization segment is readjusted to a revised 18.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR
The Application Management Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$23.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.4% and 15.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.
- Accenture
- Atos SA
- Capgemini SE
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- DXC Technology Company
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Tech Mahindra Ltd.
- Wipro Ltd.
