Global Bulletproof Glass Market Set to Reach $15.8 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Demand for Defense & VIP Vehicles

The global market for Bulletproof Glass estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Defense & VIP Vehicles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.2% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cash-In-Transit Vehicles segment is readjusted to a revised 11.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16% CAGR
The Bulletproof Glass market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 9.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
