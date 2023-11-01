Global Bulletproof Glass Market Set to Reach $15.8 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Demand for Defense & VIP Vehicles

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bulletproof Glass - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Bulletproof Glass estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Defense & VIP Vehicles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.2% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cash-In-Transit Vehicles segment is readjusted to a revised 11.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16% CAGR



The Bulletproof Glass market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 9.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

Ada Cam Sanayi ve Ticaret Ltd. Sti. (Armass Glass)

American Glass and Aluminum Inc.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

Armortex

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

Binswanger Glass

Brite Glass Works Pvt., Ltd.

Centigon Security Group

Consolidated Glass Holdings, Inc.

ESG Group Ltd.

Fuyao North America Inc.

Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies Limited

Guardian Glass

Jeet & Jeet Glass and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Laggar Industries Ltd.

National Glass Distribution

New Glass Technology

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Saint-Gobain SA

SCHOTT AG

SmartGlass International Ltd.

Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

Total Security Solutions

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global

