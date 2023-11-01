Global Data Protection Strategic Business Report 2023: Emphasis on Data Archiving & eDiscovery Widens Business Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Protection - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Data Protection estimated at US$64.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$116.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach US$68.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the SMEs segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Data Protection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.
