Global Data Protection Strategic Business Report 2023: Emphasis on Data Archiving & eDiscovery Widens Business Opportunities

The global market for Data Protection estimated at US$64.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$116.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach US$68.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the SMEs segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Data Protection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.



Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Data Protection: A Prelude

Steady Growth Projected for Data Protection Solutions Market

Data Protection - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Number of Data Breaches Worldwide Creates Fertile Environment for Growth of Data Protection Solutions Market

Average Cost Per Data Breach by Country (in US$ Million): 2019

Average Cost Per Record Breached Across Key Industries: 2019

Number of Data Breaches in the US for Years 2013 through 2018

Emergence of Digital Transformation as the New Age Enterprise Strategy Creates Fertile Environment

Global Digital Transformation Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 and 2025

Global Industry Digitalization Index Score by Industry Group for the Year 2019

Global Cumulative Value of Digitalization by Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025

Pivotal Role of Data Management in Modern Enterprise Instigates Robust Demand

Widespread Use of Data Backup & Recovery Points towards Bright Prospects

Surging Deployments of Disaster Recovery Platforms Sustains Market Momentum

Emphasis on Data Archiving & eDiscovery Widens Business Opportunities

Priority for Identity & Access Management (IAM) in Enterprise IT Gives Impetus

EU GDPR Amplifies IAM Requirements for Enterprises

High Growth Opportunities in the Data Center Industry

Telecommunications Sector: A Prime Consumer

Banking & Finance Sector Emerges as Core Market

AI: The Next Big Thing in Data Protection Ecosystem

Cloud-based DPaaS to Drive Next Wave of Growth in Data Protection Market

Standards and Regulations for Data Protection and Privacy: A Review

