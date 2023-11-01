Clean Motion to design and develop a premium luggage-trailer for NEOM Airport

The electric vehicle manufacturer Clean Motion has started the design of a premium luggage trailer for their solar-powered vehicle EVIG, where the trailer is going to be used for the transportation of luggage from NEOM Airport to Sindalah Island.



The order comes as an extension of the existing framework agreement signed in May, where Clean Motion is to deliver a tailor-made solution for 'last-mile delivery' on Sindalah Island.

EVIG's design language and components will be the base for the trailer, and the goal is to begin deliveries during Q1 2024.

Christoffer Sveder, Commercial Director at Clean Motion, says, "This new design project is an exciting opportunity and a testament to our growing collaboration with NEOM.”

NEOM, located in northwest Saudi Arabia, is a visionary infrastructure project built from scratch. The island of Sindalah, in the Red Sea, is set to be the first destination to welcome visitors at the beginning of 2024. Clean Motion's comprehensive last-mile delivery system, which includes vehicles, trailers, and roll cages, will be responsible for streamlining logistics on the island.

