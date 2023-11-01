Global Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Strategic Business Report to 2030: Higher Incidence of Neurological Disorders to Support Growth

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cranial Fixation Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.5% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cranial Stabilization Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $404.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$404.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$423.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Changzhou Huida Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

DePuy Synthes

evonos GmbH & Co. KG

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Jeil Medical

KLS Martin Group

Medicon eG

Medtronic PLC

Micromar Europe S.L.

NEOS Surgery S.L.

Osteomed

Pro Med Instruments GmbH

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cranial Fixation & Stabilization Systems to Register Steady Growth

Cranial Fixation Segment to Account for Largest Share

Market Size of Cranial fixation and Stabilization Devices in North America: 2014-2025

Cranial Fixation & Stabilization Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Cranial Fixation & Stabilization Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Higher Incidence of Neurological Disorders to Support Market Growth

Percentage Breakdown of Worldwide Neurological Disorders by Cause Category: 2005, 2015, and 2030

Rising Number of Fall Injuries and Road Accidents to Spur Market Growth

Fatal Falls Rate in the US by Sex and Age

Motor Vehicles Number (in Billions) and Road Traffic Death Rate per 100,000 Vehicles For Years 2000 to 2016

Number of Deaths (in Millions) and Road Traffic Death Rate per 100,000 Population for Years 2000 to 2016

Introduction of Innovative Products Support Market Growth

