Global Crystal Oscillators Market to 2030: Increasing Adoption of LTE and 4G Networks Bodes Well for Growth

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crystal Oscillators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Crystal Oscillators estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Surface Mounted, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.9% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Thru-Hole segment is readjusted to a revised 0.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $808.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.2% CAGR
The Crystal Oscillators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$808.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$550.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 1.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 1.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -
- Daishinku Corporation
- Hosonic Electronic Co., Ltd.
- Kyocera Crystal Device (KCD) Corp.
- Mercury Electronic Ind. Co., Ltd.
- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd.
- Rakon Ltd.
- River Eletec Corporation
- Siward Crystal Technology Co., Ltd.
- TXC Corporation
- Vectron International, Inc.
What's New?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|224
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|1.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Crystal Oscillators Market to Register Moderate Growth
- Surface Mounted Type of Mounting Scheme to Register Highest Growth
- Crystal Oscillators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- A Prelude into Leading Players
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Demand for Smart Mobile Devices and Connections to Drive Market Growth
- Total Number of Worldwide Smartphones and Connections (In Billions Units): 2017-2022
- Regional Share of Smart Devices and Connections: 2017 and 2022
- Increasing Adoption of LTE and 4G Networks Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Total Number of Worldwide Mobile Devices and Connections by Type of Network: 2017-2022
- Worldwide Mobile Traffic Based on Connection Type: 2017-2022
- Introduction of MEMS Crystal Oscillators Offer Wider Opportunities
- New Product Introductions to Bode Well for Market Growth
- Recent Progress in Advanced Automotive Electronics Adoption to Augur Well for Market Growth
- Adoption Rates of Factory-Installed Equipment: 2004 and 2017
- Fund Generation to Aid Innovation
- Myriad End-User Application to Support Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g717ln
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment