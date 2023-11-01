Global Crystal Oscillators Market to 2030: Increasing Adoption of LTE and 4G Networks Bodes Well for Growth

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crystal Oscillators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Crystal Oscillators estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Surface Mounted, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.9% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Thru-Hole segment is readjusted to a revised 0.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $808.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.2% CAGR



The Crystal Oscillators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$808.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$550.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 1.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 1.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.



Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 224 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.3% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Crystal Oscillators Market to Register Moderate Growth

Surface Mounted Type of Mounting Scheme to Register Highest Growth

Crystal Oscillators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Smart Mobile Devices and Connections to Drive Market Growth

Total Number of Worldwide Smartphones and Connections (In Billions Units): 2017-2022

Regional Share of Smart Devices and Connections: 2017 and 2022

Increasing Adoption of LTE and 4G Networks Bodes Well for Market Growth

Total Number of Worldwide Mobile Devices and Connections by Type of Network: 2017-2022

Worldwide Mobile Traffic Based on Connection Type: 2017-2022

Introduction of MEMS Crystal Oscillators Offer Wider Opportunities

New Product Introductions to Bode Well for Market Growth

Recent Progress in Advanced Automotive Electronics Adoption to Augur Well for Market Growth

Adoption Rates of Factory-Installed Equipment: 2004 and 2017

Fund Generation to Aid Innovation

Myriad End-User Application to Support Market Growth

