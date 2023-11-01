Agrochemical Packaging Market Size is Envisioned to Grow at a CAGR of 4.6% and reach USD 6.2 billion by 2031|Report by TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global agrochemical packaging market was estimated to have acquired US$ 4.1 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 4.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 6.2 billion.

Utilizing data and analytics in packaging design and supply chain management can optimize packaging choices, reducing waste and cost while enhancing the effectiveness of agrochemical packaging.

Global Agrochemical Packaging Market: Key Players

The following companies are well known participants in the global agrochemical packaging market:

Greif, Inc.

BWAY Corporation

Alción

Chemco Group

Nexus Packaging Ltd.

Black Forest Container Systems LLC

Zircon Tech

Dow Inc.

Maynard & Harris Plastics

Asian Flexi Pack India Pvt. Ltd.

Sambhav Foils & Flexibles

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd.

ALPLA Group

UNITED CAPS

Others



Key Findings of the Market Report

On the basis of type, the flexible packaging segment is anticipated to lead the agrochemical packaging market. The flexibility in design and printing on flexible packaging allows for easy customization, branding, and product differentiation.

In terms of capacity, the 2,001 ml to 5,000 ml segment is expected to dominate the market growth. Packaging within this capacity range can be designed to meet regulatory standards and safety requirements, ensuring that the contents are properly labeled and stored.

By Application, the pesticides segment is expected to accelerate the demand for agrochemicals packaging. Pesticides are widely used in agriculture to protect crops from pests and diseases.

Market Trends for Agrochemical Packaging

Modern agricultural practices, including the use of agrochemicals, are expanding worldwide. The expansion has increased the demand for effective and safe packaging solutions to store and transport these chemicals.

Stringent regulations and safety standards related to the packaging and transportation of agrochemicals have been on the rise. Compliance with these regulations drives the development of specialized packaging solutions, such as child resistant packaging materials.

Innovations in packaging materials and designs, including the use of smart packaging technologies, are becoming more prominent. The advancements enhance the effectiveness of agrochemical packaging and appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

There is a need for packaging solutions that are compatible with precise application methods, such as drones and automated equipment, with the increasing adoption of precision agriculture techniques.

Global Market for Agrochemical Packaging: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the agrochemical packaging market in different regions. The regions include,

North America

Ongoing advancements in agrochemical formulations and application methods require specialized packaging solutions to maintain product integrity and efficacy.

Strict regulations regarding the packaging and transportation of agrochemicals in North America require manufacturers to invest in compliant and safe packaging solutions.

Increasing consumer awareness of the safety and environmental impact of agrochemicals and their packaging is influencing the choice of packaging materials and designs.

Asia Pacific

The region is home to diverse agricultural activities, including staple crops, horticulture, and cash crops. The expansion of the agricultural sector drives the demand for agrochemical packaging.

Various governments in the region have implemented initiatives to promote modern and sustainable agriculture. The policies support the use of agrochemicals and, consequently, agrochemical packaging.

The growth of eCommerce in the agricultural sector creates opportunities for specialized packaging solutions for the safe and efficient delivery of agrochemicals to remote and underserved areas.

Few of key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Development Grief In 2023, Greif, Inc. announced the acquisition of Lee Container Corporation, Inc., which is expected to expand its product portfolio and geographic reach in the agrochemical packaging market. Mondi In 2023, Mondi announced the launch of its new Econa agrochemical packaging portfolio, which is a more sustainable choice for agrochemical companies and farmers, and it helps to reduce plastic waste. Mauser Packaging Solutions In 2023, Mauser Packaging Solutions announced the opening of a new manufacturing plant in Tarsus, Turkey, which will produce a wide range of agrochemical packaging products, including drums, IBCs, and jerrycans.

Global Agrochemical Packaging Market Segmentation

Type

Flexible Packaging

Bag/Sachet/Pouch

Others

Rigid Metal

Bottle

Can

Drum

Jerry Can

Others

Rigid Plastic

HDPE Bottle

HDPE Jerry Can

PET Bottle

PET Jerry Can

PP Bottle

PP Jerry Can

Other Jerry Cans

Others

Others

Capacity

50 ml – 2,000 ml

2,001 ml – 5,000 ml

5,001 ml – 20,000 ml

Above 20,000 ml

Application

Pesticides

Fertilizers

Plant Growth Regulators/Growth Hormones

Soil Conditioners

Liming and Acidifying Agents

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

