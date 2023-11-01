Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against UiPath Inc. (PATH)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming November 6, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired UiPath Inc. (“UiPath” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PATH) common stock between April 21, 2021 and March 30, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your UiPath investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/uipath-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On September 7, 2021, UiPath released its second quarter 2022 financial results, revealing a slowdown in the Company’s revenues and reported annualized renewal run-rate (“ARR”). The Company also revealed that its financial results provided to investors in connection with the Company’s Initial Public Offering had been boosted by previously undisclosed discounting, and that UiPath was shifting away from discounted multi-year contracts and moving to a “ramping” contact model. On this news, UiPath’s stock price fell $8.06, or 12.9%, to close at $54.40 per share on September 9, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 30, 2022, UiPath released disappointing revenue and ARR guidance for its fiscal year 2023, stating that the downward growth trajectory was expected to continue. On this news, UiPath’s stock price fell $7.45, or 25.7%, to close at $21.59 per share on March 31, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that UiPath had enacted a widespread discounting program prior to the IPO, which had the effect of temporarily boosting the Company’s revenue and ARR metrics, cannibalizing its future sales, eroding the Company’s margins, and increasing the risk of client churn; (2) that UiPath’s actual total addressable market was not as large as portrayed by defendants, because many companies included in the market survey did not need the type of high-cost, high-functionality automation products offered by the Company; (3) that UiPath was losing customers to Microsoft, ServiceNow, SAP, Salesforce, IBM, and other established enterprise software vendors that were building automation into their platforms; (4) that UiPath was losing customers due to the increased availability of lowcode automation software offered by vendors, such as Microsoft’s Power Automate software, which were capable of addressing the majority of customer use cases at a fraction of the price of UiPath’s products and services; (5) that UiPath was suffering from a loss of channel sales due to strained relationships with the Company’s partners as a result of increased competition between UiPath and these partners; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired UiPath common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 6, 2023 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

shareholders@glancylaw.com

www.glancylaw.com