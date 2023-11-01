Global In-Memory Computing Market Size to Reach USD 86.67 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global in-memory computing market size reached USD 11.55 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing need for simplifying database architecture is expected to drive revenue growth of the global in-memory computing market to a significant extent over the forecast period. Increasing need to optimize Total Cost Of Ownership (TOC) is another key factor expected to augment growth of the global in-memory computing market going ahead. Rising demand for in-memory computing systems in the e-commerce sector is also expected to boost market revenue growth over the forecast period.

However, lack of skilled professionals to operate in-memory computing systems is a key factor expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Receive the FREE Sample Report of In-Memory Computing Market Research Insights @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/581

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 11.55 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 18.4% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 86.67 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Deployment, Solution, Application, End-use, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Intel Corporation, MongoDB Inc., Giga Spaces Technologies Inc., Grid Gain Systems, and Teradata Corporation Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/581

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global in-memory computing market is fairly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized companies accounting for major revenue share. Key players are adopting various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, as well as developing and deploying more advanced technologies in in-memory computing systems, and introducing new and more efficient solutions in the market. Some prominent players operating in the in-memory computing market are:

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

International Business Machines Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

Intel Corporation

MongoDB Inc.

Giga Spaces Technologies Inc.

Grid Gain Systems

Teradata Corporation

Strategic Development

In February 2020, Giga Spaces, which is a provider of fastest in-memory real-time analytics processing platform named Insight Edge, announced that Insight Edge would be available as a managed service on Google cloud platform. Applications and services can query data from any source for a real-time view using Insight Edge on Giga Spaces Cloud, easily connecting all structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data to achieve a comprehensive view of the business.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/581

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Rising adoption of cloud-based in-memory computing across various industries for reliability and fast data sharing is driving revenue growth of the cloud segment, which is expected to register a significantly rapid CAGR over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the data stream processing segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of data stream processing solutions across various industries for accelerating data delivery to enable real-time analytics.

In terms of market share, predictive analytics segment is expected to register a significantly large revenue share during the forecast period due to rising adoption of in-memory computing systems for predictive analysis among end-users to automate manual business processes at faster speeds.

The transportation & logistics segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing usage of in-memory computing systems for predictive analytics in the transportation & logistics industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing implementation of in-memory computing systems across SMEs for advanced analytics in countries in the region.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-memory-computing-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global in-memory computing market on the basis of deployment, solution, application, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) On-premises Cloud

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) In-Memory Database Data Stream Processing In-Memory Data Grid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) GIS Processing Predictive Analytics Sales & Marketing Sentiment Analysis Supply Chain Management Risk Management & Fraud Detection Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Government IT and telecom Healthcare BFSI Transportation & Logistics Energy and Utilities Retail & E-commerce Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Extended Reality Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type (Business Engagement, Customer Engagement), By Application (Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR)), By End-use (BFSI, Education, Consumer Goods & Retail, Industrial & Manufacturing), and By Region Forecast to 2035

Big Data Analytics in BFSI Market By Type, By Delivery, By Application (Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Fraud Detection, Risk Management, Operation Optimization, Customer Analytics, Others), By End-use (Insurance Companies, Capital Market, Banks), and By Region, Forecast to 2027

Healthcare Information Technology Market , By Technology (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Delivery Mode (On-Cloud and On-Premises), By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Text-to-Speech Market Size, Share, Trends, By Offering (Software, Services), By Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud-based), By Voice Type (Neural and Custom Voice, Non-Neural), By Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Vertical, and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market By Process (Signal recognition, Object recognition, Data Mining), By Learning Technology (Deep learning, Context Awareness, Computer vision, Natural Language Processing), By Application (Autonomous Trucks, HMI Trucks, Semi-autonomous Trucks), and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: In-Memory Computing Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights