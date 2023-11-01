House Buyers Las Vegas Make Selling Homes For a Fair Price Quick and Easy

Henderson, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Henderson, Nevada -

Selling a home can be a painstaking process, but Alex Buys Vegas Houses simplifies the process, offering clients fair cash offers and quick closing processes. The family owned company are the experts in Las Vegas home buying, with over 100 homes purchased over the last year. With over a decade of experience, Alex Buys Vegas Houses have the experience and connections to get homes sold quickly and easily, for the fairest price.

“We buy houses las vegas, and can get yours sold in less than a week,” said a company representative. “No matter the condition, nor how long it's been on the market, we are the experts in home buying in Las Vegas.”

The Las Vegas housing market peaked at an all time high in 2022, with the average home price topping out around $500,000. Since then, home prices have decreased a little bit, with the average house going for just under $400,000 now. The market has seen a shift in how long homes sit on MLS, whereas before homes were selling in under 4 weeks, now homes on average take over 2 months to sell. These shifts in the housing market can make it difficult for property owners to sell their house for a reasonable price. That’s where Alex Buys Vegas Houses comes into play.

As one of the city’s most well respected cash home buyers Las Vegas, Alex Buys Vegas Houses prides itself on speedy, fair cash offers. Instead of waiting months and months to sell a home, homeowners can trust Alex Buys Vegas Houses to purchase their home in as little as 7 days. They offer no-obligation, contingency free cash offers that homeowners have zero responsibility for until they accept. This pressure free purchasing is one of the reasons Alex Buys Vegas Houses are so prominent in Sin City.

If a home is run down and in need of thousands of dollars in maintenance and repairs, the chances of it selling fast on MLS is slim to none. But Alex Buys Vegas Houses will buy homes in any condition, with no repairs needed. Their cash offers reflect the current value of the home, so homeowners can walk away with cash and avoid the headache and cost of fixing up a home for a higher market value.

Homeowners with a property on the brink of foreclosure can useAlex Buys Vegas Houses as a saving grace. They can step in before the bank seizes the property, allowing homeowners the opportunity to negotiate with their lenders and potentially pay off any owed mortgage through the sale. Alex Buys Vegas Houses is an option for homeowners in pre-foreclosure to avoid damage to credit or losing out on equity.

For one North Las Vegas woman,Alex Buys Vegas Houses helped them make peace with losing her childhood home. A windstorm took out the home, leading to a fire that almost left it unsalvageable. The family did not have the money to rebuild the home, and knew that they’re only hope was to sell it. But in its condition, that would be almost impossible. That’s why the family contacted Alex and the team at Alex Buys Vegas Houses to get their help. The team came down to see the house, and although they were devastated at the state of the home, they were able to deem it salvageable for a rebuild. They made a cash offer way over the family’s expectations, and within a week the home was purchased. The woman said it was the best experience:

“House Buyers Las Vegas gave us the absolute best experience ever,” she said. “Til this day we remain in contact, and aren’t just in touch for business, but we’re more like family.”

From their decades of experience, to their fair cash offers, and their excellent customer service, Alex Buys Vegas Houses is a leader in cash-for-home buyers in Sin City.

For media inquiries, please contact Alex Wentland at (702) 793-2582 or alexg.wentland@gmail.com. Their offices are located at 7062 Acorn Ct, Las Vegas, NV 89147, United States.

