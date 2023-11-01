AirAnswers Expands its Leading Air Diagnostic Capability with New Laboratory Tests Designed to Address the Needs of Integrative Medicine Providers

CHICAGO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirAnswers®, the leader in air sampling and testing technology, is expanding its test offering to include new HERTSMI-2 and FUNGITEN Tests. These tests can detect critical species of airborne mold associated with damp buildings, mycotoxins and CIRS symptoms. The addition of these tests to the AirAnswers® laboratory menu will help Integrative Medicine Providers and Indoor Environmental Professionals provide their patients and clients with an in-depth assessment of their indoor air so they can get to the full picture on their environmental exposure, the potential impact on their patients’ health, and how to design an effective remediation plan.



Requested by indoor air quality experts, the AirAnswers® system offers the ability to detect a wide spectrum of airborne biocontaminants with a testing menu that includes molds, mycotoxins, allergens and viruses including SARS-CoV-2. With the launch of the new HERTSMI-2 and FUNGITEN panels, AirAnswers® now offers expanded detection of molds that are known to cause CIRS and other illnesses.

“This expansion of the AirAnswers test offering emphasizes the flexibility of this technology and expands the contributions AirAnswers will make to indoor air quality,” says Jim Koziarz, CEO of AirAnswers. “Effective air management requires the accurate assessment of air quality and the AirAnswers technology is a key element in the Assess-Remediate-Monitor model.

“At AirAnswers, customer satisfaction is our priority. It’s very important to listen to our customers and to understand and address their needs. Based on feedback that we received from our customers, we added these new tests to our menu,” says Rachel Reboulet, VP of Commercial Operations at AirAnswers. “These new tests will allow us to fulfill our mission of bettering the quality of life for those suffering from CIRS and other environmentally acquired illnesses.”

The AirAnswers® System uses cutting-edge electrokinetic capture technology, allowing it to sample indoor air at an impressive 150 liters per minute. This user-friendly device serves a wide range of customers, making indoor air quality testing for health and property concerns a straightforward process. Its sleek design and silent sampling technology make it an ideal choice for spaces of all sizes and types. Once the sampling process is complete, the cartridge containing the captured airborne biocontaminants is sent to the AirAnswers® lab for analysis. Through strategic partnerships with physicians, indoor environmental professionals, commercial facilities, and institutions, AirAnswers® provides comprehensive airborne mold, allergen, fungi, and virus testing for both commercial and residential customers.

For more information, visit AirAnswers.com .

About AirAnswers, Inc:

Based at Rosalind Franklin University’s Innovation and Research Park in North Chicago, Illinois, AirAnswers® is the only company providing specific airborne biological contaminant detection for indoor air quality companies and experts. AirAnswers’ highly sensitive patented technology collects and measures biological agents in the air, including molds, mycotoxins, allergens, and viruses down to the 0.1 microns in size. Developed in collaboration with institutions including Johns Hopkins University, The University of Chicago, Harvard University, and Argonne National Laboratory, the AirAnswers mission is to deliver customized prevention and management solutions to improve health and peace of mind by transforming indoor environments everywhere. AirAnswers has been validated with an extensive portfolio of patents and publications in peer-reviewed literature. www.airanswers.com