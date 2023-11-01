Global Email Encryption Market Size to Reach USD 45.50 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global email encryption market size reached USD 3.36 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global email encryption market revenue is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to rising demand for more cost-effective encryption solutions. In addition, increasing need to meet Health Insurance Portability and Accountability (HIPAA) compliance is expected to boost global email encryption market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend across various sectors is expected to augment global email encryption market growth over the forecast period.
You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of this Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/593
However, requirement of key management and validation solutions for encrypting keys is expected to hamper global email encryption market growth to some extent during the forecast period.
Scope of Research
|Report Details
|Outcome
|Market size in 2020
|USD 3.36 Billion
|CAGR (2023–2032)
|24.3%
|Revenue forecast in 2032
|USD 45.50 Billion
|Base year for estimation
|2020
|Historical data
|2017–2019
|Forecast period
|2023–2032
|Quantitative units
|Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032
|Report coverage
|Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|Segments covered
|Deployment, Component, End-use, and Region
|Regional scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa
|Country scope
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA
|Key companies profiled
|Cisco Systems, Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Trend Micro Inc., Sophos Group plc, Norton LifeLock Inc., BAE Systems plc, Zix Corporation, Proofpoint, Inc., Mimecast Limited, and Echoworx
|Customization scope
|10 hours of free customization and expert consultation
Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/593
Major Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global email encryption market is fairly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized market players accounting for major revenue share. Key players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, adopting more advanced technologies in email encryption solutions, developing, testing, and introducing new and more efficient solutions in the market. Some prominent players operating in the email encryption market are:
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Micro Focus International plc
- Trend Micro Inc.
- Sophos Group plc
- Norton LifeLock Inc.
- BAE Systems plc
- Zix Corporation
- Proofpoint, Inc.
- Mimecast Limited
- Echoworx
Strategic Development
In July 2020, Micro Focus International plc announced the acquisition of ATAR Labs. Through this acquisition, Micro Focus International will expand its enterprise security services.
Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/593
Some Key Highlights in the Report
- Rising adoption of cloud-based email encryption solutions by end-users to reduce operating expenses is driving revenue growth of the cloud segment, which is expected to register a significantly rapid CAGR over the forecast period.
- In terms of revenue, the service segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for services with rising adoption of email encryption solutions.
- The IT & telecom segment is expected to register significant revenue growth during the forecast period due to rising implementation of email encryption solutions across the IT & telecom industry to enable data protection and prevent cyber-attacks.
- Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to rising implementation of email encryption solutions across various sectors to protect confidential data from cyber-attacks in countries in the region.
For More Details On this Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/email-encryption-market
Emergen Research has segmented the global email encryption market on the basis of deployment, component, end-use, and region:
- Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
- Cloud
- On-premises
- Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
- Services
- Solution
- End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- IT & Telecom
- Retail
- Energy and Utilities
- Government
- Media & Entertainment
- BFSI
- Others
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Turkey
- Rest of MEA
- North America
Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!
Smart Manufacturing Platform Market By Application (Asset & Conditioning Monitoring, Performance Optimization), By Industries (Discrete, Process), By Type (Connectivity Management, Device Management), and By Region, Forecast to 2028
IoT Security Market By Type (Cloud Security, Network Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security, Others), By Component (Services, Solutions), By End-Use (Retail, Manufacturing, Defense, Government, Consumer Electronics, and Others), and By Region, Forecast to 2028
Laboratory Automation Systems Market By Product (Robotic Arm, Microplate Readers, Automated Workstation, Others), Application (Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology, Genomics, Proteomics), End-Use (Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics Lab, Forensics, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028
5G Chipset Market By Frequency (mm-Wave, sub-6GHz, sub-6GHz + mm-Wave), By Type (RFIC, Modem), By Processing Node (10 nm, 7 nm, Others), By Application (Smartphones & Tablets, Broadband Access Gateway Devices, Connected Devices, and Others), By End-use, and By Region, Forecast to 2028
Big Data Analytics in Retail Market By Component (Services, Software), By Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), By Application (Customer Analytics, Sales & Marketing Analytics, Merchandising Analytics, Supply Chain Operations Management, Social Media Analytics, Others), and By Region, Forecast to 2028
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Explore Our Japanese Version: Email Encryption Market
Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights
Read our Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-email-encryption-market