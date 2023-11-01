Medical tapes & bandages Market is estimated to be US$ 11.7Bn by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3% – By PMI

Covina, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the medical tapes and bandages market, and why is it important in healthcare?

Medical bandages are a cotton gauge cloth useful for supporting medical devices such as surgical splint or dressing while medical tapes are the pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes used for supporting bandage or other wound dressings.

Rising prevalence of diabetic foot, ulcers, and surgical procedures are the key factors that are driving the growth of the global medical tapes & bandages market. Further, growing geriatric population coupled with increasing incidence of chronic diseases and injuries has facilitated the demand for market growth. Growing patient awareness levels regarding the diseases and wound infections, coupled with the rapidly growing population is anticipated to increase the demand for Medical Tapes & Bandages market growth.

Key highlights in the Medical tapes & bandages market

In January 2023, H.B. Fuller launched new ‘Swiftmelt 1515-I’ a new adhesive for medical tape application which is used in stick-to-skin. The new launched product is non-toxic to human cells and can be used in medical applications in home care and hospitals in stick-to-skin situations.

Attributes Details Medical tapes & bandages market Value (2022) US$ 7.7Bn Medical tapes & bandages market Projected Value (2032) US$ 11.7Bn



Medical tapes & bandages market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 4.3%

Medical Tapes & Bandages Market, By Product:

Tapes

Bandages

Medical Tapes & Bandages Market, By Application:

Surgical Wound Treatment

Traumatic Wound Treatment

Ulcers

Burn Injury

Sports Injury

Other Injury

Medical Tapes & Bandages Market, By End-user:

Hospital

Clinics

Home Healthcare

Ambulatory Centers

Healthcare

What are the challenges related to product quality, safety, and efficacy in the medical tapes and bandages market?

Product quality, safety, and efficacy are of utmost importance in the medical tapes and bandages market, as these products directly impact patient health and well-being. Several challenges are associated with ensuring these essential attributes, including:

Adhesive Allergies: Some patients may be allergic to the adhesives used in medical tapes and bandages. This can lead to skin irritation, rashes, or more severe allergic reactions. Manufacturers need to develop hypoallergenic adhesives and conduct rigorous testing to minimize allergic responses. Skin Integrity: Medical tapes and bandages are designed to adhere to the skin, but improper removal or prolonged use can lead to skin damage. Ensuring that products do not compromise skin integrity is a challenge. Manufacturers should focus on creating gentle yet effective adhesive systems. Bacterial Contamination: Bandages, especially those used for wound care, can be a breeding ground for bacteria if not properly sealed or designed with antimicrobial properties. Maintaining sterility and preventing bacterial contamination is critical for patient safety. Wound Healing: Efficacy in wound healing is a significant concern. Bandages must create a suitable environment for wounds to heal, and the choice of materials, such as non-stick surfaces and proper absorption capabilities, is crucial. Poorly designed bandages can impede the healing process. Secure Adhesion: Medical tapes and bandages should stay securely in place, especially in situations where they are subject to movement or moisture. Achieving a balance between strong adhesion and ease of removal without damaging the skin is a challenge.

Analyst View:

With an increase in the number of patients across the globe, the demand for wound dressing is rising which in turn is likely to propel market growth. Prominent players operating in the target market are focusing on strategic partnerships as well as the launching of the products to gain a competitive edge in the target market.

The major players in the Medical tapes & bandages market:

Smith & Nephew PLC, 3M Company, Medtronic, Inc., Derma Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, and Molnlycke Healthcare Inc.

Conclusion:

The medical tapes and bandages market is a dynamic and essential segment of the healthcare industry. It is characterized by a competitive landscape, with constant innovation and product development. Challenges related to product quality, safety, and efficacy are central concerns, emphasizing the need for hypoallergenic adhesives, skin-friendly designs, and bacterial contamination prevention. Regulatory compliance, material selection, and user education are critical factors. Meeting these challenges and ensuring patient well-being require a commitment to research, quality control, and industry standards, making this market a vital component of healthcare delivery and patient care.

