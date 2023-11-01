Global Linerless Label Market to reach US$ 3 billion by 2033, expanding at a 4.9% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The linerless label market is predicted to be valued at US$ 1.9 billion in 2023 and US$ 3.0 billion by 2033. Over the projection period, the linerless label market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 4.9%. With a growing emphasis on sustainability, there is a burgeoning opportunity for linerless label that are eco friendly and contribute to a circular economy. Labels made from recycled or biodegradable materials and those that support recycling initiatives are gaining traction.



Integration of linerless label with smart technology is a realm that is gradually unfolding. These labels can incorporate RFID and NFC technology for real time tracking, anti-counterfeiting, and improved inventory management, opening up diverse applications across industries. Linerless label are becoming increasingly vital in the healthcare sector, facilitating accurate tracking and tracing of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and patient records. The demand for tamper evident, secure labeling solutions is on the rise.



Request Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1822

The food industry is continually adapting to stringent labeling regulations. Linerless label with advanced food safety features, allergen information, and nutritional details offer a niche opportunity for manufacturers and suppliers to meet compliance and consumer trust requirements. The rise of ecommerce and smaller production runs has created a demand for on demand labeling solutions.

Key Takeaways from the Linerless Label Market

The linerless label market is led by Canada, projecting a 4.1% CAGR until 2033.

The United Kingdom is poised for a 4.5% CAGR by 2033.

India is at the forefront, anticipating a 6.5% CAGR surge by 2033.

The direct thermal segment is set to dominate with a market share of 53.7% through 2023.

FMI predicts the adhesion removable segment to hold a market share of 47.1% through 2033.



“Analysts foresee a bright future for the linerless label market, driven by eco friendly trends, advanced adhesive tech, and increasing demand for customizable, durable labeling solutions.”- says Ismail Sutaria, Principal consultant at Future Market Insights.

How Key Players are revolutionizing the Linerless Label market?



Industry leaders are emphasizing sustainability by introducing linerless label that reduce waste and minimize environmental impact. This shift towards eco friendly materials and processes is in response to growing consumer demand for responsible packaging.

Key players are investing in adhesive technologies that enhance the performance of linerless label. This includes stronger adhesion, improved durability, and resistance to environmental factors, ensuring label remain intact throughout the product lifecycle. Industry leaders are adopting digital printing technology, which allows for greater customization, shorter production runs, and faster turnaround times. This flexibility meets the dynamic needs of brands and manufacturers in various sectors.

Companies are integrating Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology into linerless label, enabling improved inventory management, anti-counterfeiting measures, and supply chain optimization. Key players are investing in research and development to create linerless label that withstand extreme conditions, such as moisture, temperature fluctuations, and abrasion, making them ideal for challenging environments.

Buy this Exclusive Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1822

Product Portfolio

Zebra Technologies Corp, a global leader in data capture and automatic identification solutions, offers innovative products for businesses worldwide. From barcode scanners to RFID technology, their portfolio empowers efficient operations across various industries, enhancing productivity and accuracy. Discover the future of enterprise solutions with Zebra.

SATO Holdings Corporation, a pioneering force in auto identification and labeling, delivers innovative solutions. Their product range includes high performance label printers, RFID technology, and more. SATO commitment to precision and reliability ensures businesses achieve operational excellence.

Coveris, a trusted name in packaging solutions, provides a diverse range of products that cater to various industries. From flexible packaging to labels and sustainable options, Coveris delivers quality and innovation. Their portfolio supports brands in achieving packaging success while considering environmental responsibility.



More Insights Available



Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the linerless label market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the linerless label market, the report is segmented on the basis of by Product Type (Variable Imaged and Direct Thermal), Printing Technology (Digital Printing, Flexo Printing, Offset Printing, Gravure Printing, Screen Printing and Others), Adhesion (Permanent, Removable and Repositionable), End user (Retail, Food & Beverages, Logistics, Pharmaceuticals and Others), across 7 major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa).

Request Report Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-1822

Segmentation Analysis of the Linerless Label Market

By Product Type:

Variable Imaged

Direct Thermal

By Printing Technology:

Digital Printing

Flexo Printing

Offset Printing

Gravure Printing

Screen Printing

Others

By Adhesion:

Permanent

Removable

Repositionable



By End User:

Retail

Food & Beverages

Logistics

Pharmaceuticals

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



About the Packaging at Future Market Insights



The packaging team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Author by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

Explore FMI’s Related ongoing Coverage on Packaging Market Insights Domain:

Sustainable Labels Market Size: The worldwide sustainable labels market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected value of US$ 15.6 Billion in 2022. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% forecasted between 2022 and 2032. By the end of this period, the market is anticipated to reach a remarkable US$ 27.2 Billion in valuation by 2032.

Tamper Evident Labels Market Growth: The market for tamper-evident labels is expected to witness a steady surge, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period. In 2022, the global tamper-evident labels market is estimated to be valued at US$ 19,124.6 million, and this figure is set to ascend significantly, with a projected valuation of US$ 34,249.3 million by the year 2032.

Automotive Labels Market Share: The worldwide automotive labels market is poised to reach a valuation of approximately US$ 7,603.99 million in 2023, with a projected modest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% expected during the forecast period. By 2033, the market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 11,584.7 million, showcasing steady growth over the years.

Pressure Sensitive Tapes and Labels Market Trend: The pressure-sensitive tapes and labels market exhibited robust performance in 2022, accumulating a total revenue of US$ 90 billion. Projections indicate a promising future for the industry, with an expected healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% throughout the forecast period. By 2033, the market is foreseen to achieve a significant milestone, reaching a market revenue of US$ 170.85 billion.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube