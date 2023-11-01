Ibotta Debuts Free Thanksgiving for Life Giveaway with $100K in Prizes, Alongside Fourth Annual Holiday Savings Program

DENVER, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Ibotta , a leading performance marketing platform, announced the return of its fourth annual Free Thanksgiving program, helping shoppers celebrate the season of giving with their loved ones without having to worry about the cost of the holiday meal. In addition to offering 100 percent cash back on its Thanksgiving bundle, Ibotta is taking this year’s campaign up a notch with a giveaway that will reward 25 lucky winners with Free Thanksgiving for Life.



According to the latest data from the Consumer Price Index , the cost of food at home has increased 3%, which is on top of the 4.3% increase over the past 12 months. Those rising costs are even more stressful for families enrolled in the government’s SNAP program, 30% of whom are relying on family and friends to provide meals and groceries. Ibotta, in an effort to help ease these strains, is adding fresh ways to ensure that consumers don’t have to cut back or cancel Thanksgiving plans and instead can keep the focus on making memories and embracing family traditions.

“We initially launched this program in November 2020, at the height of the pandemic, to help provide relief during an incredibly challenging time for families across the country. In the program’s first three years, we’ve provided meals to nearly 10 million Americans by offering 100 percent cash back on Turkey Day essentials,” said Rich Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer of Ibotta. “We’re building on the success of past years’ Thanksgiving programs and amplifying our efforts this year with new ways to gobble up rewards. We’ve added the Free Thanksgiving for Life giveaway so that all Savers need to think about this year, and in the future, is cooking up a great meal and spending time with loved ones.”

Expanding its commitment to make every purchase rewarding, beginning today, consumers can earn 100 percent cash back on holiday feast favorites. This year’s Thanksgiving bundle includes savings on turkey, cranberry sauce, corn muffin mix, gravy mix and more. Offers can be redeemed at participating retailers nationwide using the Ibotta app from November 1, 2023 to November 22, 2023, while supplies last.

To win Free Thanksgiving for Life, consumers can either refer a friend via the Ibotta app, or create a pantry restocking video on TikTok. Visit https://bit.ly/45gaOPg for all the giveaway terms and conditions. The giveaway begins on November 1, 2023 at 12:00 a.m. MST and ends on November 23, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. MST.

Celebrate the season with 100 percent cash back and get your Thanksgiving dinner on Ibotta. To learn more about this year’s Thanksgiving program, visit https://bit.ly/48DcK7d ; for the Free Thanksgiving for Life giveaway, https://bit.ly/45gaOPg .

About Ibotta

Built and headquartered in Denver, Colo., Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a leading performance marketing platform allowing brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a network of publishers called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). The IPN allows marketers to influence what people buy, and where and how often they shop – all while paying only when their campaigns directly result in a sale. American shoppers have earned over $1.5 billion through the Ibotta Performance Network since 2012. A great place to work, Ibotta has been recognized by The Denver Post four consecutive times, made BuiltIn Colorado’s Best Places to Work list three years in a row and appeared on Inc.’s list of Best Workplaces twice.

