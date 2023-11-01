Best New Caviar Shop Singapore - Nomad's Online Caviar Store Launches Premium Subscription and Delivery in SG

Singapore, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong-based caviar delivery service Nomad Caviar is offering its range of high-quality farm-to-table caviar offerings to customers in Singapore. More information about the company can be found at https://nomadcaviarsingapore.com/

Founder Jason Cohen started Nomad Caviar in 2020 after realising there was a gap in the market for high-quality caviar offered in large quantities at affordable prices. “I was hosting dinners for friends and soon realised that there was just no way to get caviar in the portions I needed at a reasonable price,” says Jason.

Instead of giving up on serving caviar, Jason instead went straight to the distributors to order wholesale quantities of caviar that he could serve to his guests. Soon, a 10kg order turned into 30kg, then 50kg, and finally 70kg before Jason finally decided to start his own brand of caviar at the suggestion of one of his distributors.

“I had found something that I was passionate about and was needed by customers in Hong Kong and around the world,” Jason says. “So, Nomad Caviar began with a mission to bring the highest quality, sustainably farmed sturgeon eggs directly from the farm to our customers’ tables. We want you to enjoy caviar as it is meant to be – certainly more than a measly mouthful.”

Today, Nomad Caviar sources caviar from the best sustainable farms across China, cutting out the middleman and making caviar consumption mainstream for those who might not have otherwise been able to afford the sizeable portions. One of the company’s goals is to change the perception of caviar from an occasional indulgence to an everyday diet accompaniment.

Jason explains, “At Nomad, we challenge the perception of caviar as something to be eaten off a little spoon or as garnish. It’s just not the way we see things. We want our customers to enjoy caviar as it has been done throughout history, served generously and plentifully. With Nomad Caviar, you don’t have to limit yourself and can eat caviar to your heart’s delight.”

Jason Cohen’s claims are backed up by historical evidence. As recently as the late 1990s, caviar was available in large portions, up to 500g for as little as $50, in places such as Azerbaijan. Going further back in history, salons in the United States often sold caviar as bar food to their patrons for a nickel.

Incorporating caviar into one’s diet also has several health benefits including anti-ageing, as it is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can improve skin. It is also a good source of antioxidants, which can help protect cells from damage and delay the ageing process. Caviar also supports the immune system, improves brain function, mood, is a good source of vitamin B12 and calcium. It’s also rich in selenium, which supports a healthy immune system and increases cognitive function.

As previously announced, Nomad Caviar’s Singapore arm offers customers the Kaluga Hybrid caviar in several large portions. Kaluga Hybrid caviar has a distinctively robust texture and presents an extremely pleasant, earthy and nutty flavour while having little to no fishiness to it. It is farmed from the Kaluga sturgeon, a hybrid native to the Amur River basin and the cousin of the farmed Beluga.

Jason provides more information about the storage and packaging. He says, “We recommend storing this caviar unopened in the fridge between 0°C to 2°C for up to two weeks. If opened, it should be stored in the fridge at the same temperature for up to 48 hours. It is not recommended to freeze it as this will affect the texture and flavour.”

The store’s Kaluga Hybrid caviar is available in a bundle of two tins of 250g each, 500g, 1kg, and 1.7kg at SGD 906, SGD 849, SGD 1,483, and SGD 2,027 respectively. Nomad Caviar Singapore also offers a range of other products that complement the caviar dining experience, such as caviar spoons, caviar bowls, and Nomad branded hats.





Readers are urged to find out more about Nomad Caviar Singapore by visiting its website and browsing through its online store. As Nomad continues to elevate the caviar dining experience, a new horizon awaits as Nomad prepares to bring their esteemed caviar delivery service to Manila in November 2023. Stay tuned, because the world of Nomad is about to get even bigger. For more information visit the online caviar store https://nomadcaviarsingapore.com/collections/all

