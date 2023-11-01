Quantum Energy Corporation (fka - FlooidCX Corp) Announces Inaugural National Distributors Association Meeting

PHOENIX, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Energy Corporation [fka -FlooidCX] (OTC: FLCX), (“Quantum” or the “Company”), the exclusive licensee and manufacturer of transformative 100% distributed photonic and magnetic direct energy systems for the generation of electrical energy owned and for use by the consumer, today announced the inaugural National Distributors Association meeting that will be held November 18th at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio and on November 19th with the National Football League with the Cleveland Browns at Browns Stadium.



Quantum in conjunction with its United States and Canada product and services launch, announces its inaugural Quantum National Distributors Meeting of the Quantum National Distributors Association, (QNDA).

This keystone event is expected to host over 300 attendees, is by invitation-only, and will feature the Founders Group of the Quantum Licensed Distributors Association from Arizona, Wyoming, Washington State, Ohio, Michigan, and Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia, Canada. The event will also highlight many of the leading Quantum Direct Energy System customers in the United States and Canada.

QNDA has chosen to support the Robert Smalls Legacy Foundation . The central mission of the Robert Smalls Legacy Foundation is to promote the opportunity of education, career, and self-reliance with an emphasis on scholarship and the ability of the individual to improve their life through self-determination. 100% of all proceeds from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event will benefit the Robert Smalls Legacy Foundation, which was founded by three-time Super Bowl Champion Jerod Cherry, Cleveland Browns radio and television personality. Find out more at: www.robertsmallslegacyfoundation.org.

Quantum Energy Corporation and its Association of Licensed Distributors throughout North America, has as its central mission the delivery of 100% distributed electrical energy, owned and operated by the consumer. Quantum Direct Energy Systems can save consumers including businesses, institutional, governmental, and residential customers from 15% to as much as 40% in place of antiquated utility grid delivered electrical energy.

Quantum’s Direct Energy Systems include an entire Suite of electrical energy producing products, including groundbreaking photonic energy systems which include:

Photon Lighting - a United States and Foreign patent pending technology utilizing ultra-low and low voltage distribution and energy recovery systems, that not only deliver energy for indoor and outdoor lighting utilizing as low as 3.2 volts, but the Quantum photonic systems also produce energy, using its patent pending photonic energy systems. The technology developed over many years collects and stores energy from light that is both electrically produced, and ambient in nearly any environment. This unique system eliminates the use of electrical conduit and decreases the use of copper by as much as 70% in industrial, commercial, institutional, residential, and remote buildings and locations, wherever people live, work, or recreate. Photon light bulbs are the only 100% rebuildable bulbs produced in the world today.

Photon Engine - a revolutionary magnetically assisted flywheel energy storage system that increases the electrical “signal” (voltage), so that energy stored from the passive, or photonic side of the direct energy system, can be then amplified to an integrated storage system that allows for conversion to higher direct current or alternating current voltages for consumer use. Photon Engines are specifically designed flywheel energy storage systems, that are safer, and longer-lasting than current battery technology, including some battery chemistries including lithium-ion batteries which can be dangerous to operate, and handle especially in indoor environments.

Photon Furniture, Store, Warehouse and Fixtures - Imagined only a handful of years ago, Photon Furniture, Store, Warehouse and Fixtures, are energy producing products that can be used in almost any indoor or outdoor environment. These products can produce usable energy in voltages as low as 5 volts to well over 500 volts DC, which can then be conditioned, stored and consumer utilized by Quantum’s Direct Energy Systems.

Control Systems, Distribution, and Energy Storage - Quantum strives to deliver control systems, distribution, and energy storage systems that are designed with sustainability in mind. Every system is evaluated and designed to use the least amount of conduit, copper, and related hardware. Quantum’s unique patent pending wire and connectivity systems in many installations completely eliminate the use of electrical conduit, both metallic and plastic. And its lighting, distribution and storage systems produce negligible heat as a byproduct, reducing the use of air conditioning.

All Quantum products, current and future are certified for use by Underwriters Laboratories, (U/L) the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) or other independent safety and use certification organizations worldwide.

A large variety of Quantum Direct Energy Products and Services will be on display at the Quantum National Distributors Association meeting at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland Ohio.

The Quantum National Distributors Association as well as the Company are also pleased to announce the awarding of seven educational scholarships through the Robert Smalls Legacy Foundation on the night of the event.

About Quantum Energy (OTC: FLCX):

Quantum Energy Corporation (OTC: FLCX) is an energy-focused company. Quantum’s project and project emphasis is on its exclusively licensed, developed, and commercialized cleantech Direct Energy Systems, which will eliminate the need for the use of aging and inefficient electrical grids and the widespread use of alternating current to direct current inverters, both of which contribute to significant energy losses worldwide.

