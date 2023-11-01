Phosphoramidite Market Growth Soars: Unveiling Remarkable CAGR of 7.50% and US$ 2.59 Billion Trends-BY PMI

Covina, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the Phosphoramidite?

Phosphoramidites are derivatives of synthetic or natural nucleosides which are used to synthesize relatively short fragments of nucleic acid & their analogs and oligonucleotides.

Phosphoramidites are modified nucleosides that are commonly used in DNA synthesis and available in a variety of modified forms, each with properties tailored to particular DNA synthesis processes and has become the gold standard in DNA synthesis which has provided lucrative opportunities in market growth. Rising prevalence of gene-related diseases coupled with increased research on the treatment and diagnosis of these diseases is expected to boost the demand for Phosphoramidites market growth over the forecast period.

Analyst View:

Presence of major players and growing market consolidation activities across globe has given positive impact on target market growth. Huge investment in research & development activities by major players to develop phosphoramidite products is likely to propel market growth.

Detailed Segmentation:

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2029 Market Segmentation By type- DNA-RNA Phosphoramidite, speciality phosphoramidite, dye-labeled phosphoramidite and others

By modification method–base modification and sugar modification and Others

By End-user–molecular Diagnostics, Pharmaceuticals, and life science Research company Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Impact of Covid-19 pandemic on market:

The pandemic led to widespread lockdowns and restrictions in many regions, which affected manufacturing operations and the supply of raw materials. This disruption in the supply chain caused delays in the production of Phosphoramidite products, resulting in shortages and increased lead times. The uncertainty surrounding the duration and severity of the pandemic also influenced market dynamics, leading to fluctuations in demand.

Additionally, the economic challenges posed by the pandemic affected the purchasing power of consumers and businesses, potentially impacting the demand for Phosphoramidite products. Many industries faced financial constraints and were cautious about investments, which could have slowed down market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the global phosphoramidite market includes,

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

GE Healthcare

TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc

BioAutomation Corporation

Twist Bioscience

Shanghai SynTheAll Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Key opportunities within this market:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Advancements: The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are significant consumers of Phosphoramidite compounds for synthesizing nucleic acids, oligonucleotides, and other critical biomolecules. As these sectors continue to innovate and expand, there is a consistent demand for high-quality Phosphoramidite reagents.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are significant consumers of Phosphoramidite compounds for synthesizing nucleic acids, oligonucleotides, and other critical biomolecules. As these sectors continue to innovate and expand, there is a consistent demand for high-quality Phosphoramidite reagents. Gene Therapy and Precision Medicine: The rise of gene therapy and precision medicine has created a substantial opportunity for Phosphoramidite products, particularly in custom oligonucleotide synthesis for personalized treatments and genetic research.

The rise of gene therapy and precision medicine has created a substantial opportunity for Phosphoramidite products, particularly in custom oligonucleotide synthesis for personalized treatments and genetic research. Research and Development: Ongoing research in genetics, genomics, and molecular biology fuels the demand for Phosphoramidite reagents. As scientific discoveries continue, there is a constant need for high-purity and specialized Phosphoramidite compounds.

Ongoing research in genetics, genomics, and molecular biology fuels the demand for Phosphoramidite reagents. As scientific discoveries continue, there is a constant need for high-purity and specialized Phosphoramidite compounds. Environmental Testing and Monitoring: Phosphoramidite compounds are used in environmental testing for detecting pollutants and contaminants. With increased environmental awareness and regulatory requirements, there is potential for growth in this segment.

