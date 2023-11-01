Lowney Architecture Expands to Los Angeles with New Office Opening and Four Additions

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowney Architecture (Lowney), a multidisciplinary architecture and master planning firm, announces the opening of a new Los Angeles office and expansion of its team. The firm has four primary practice areas: industrial, retail, hospitality, and housing, with a focus on affordable housing. Located in the famed Bradbury Building downtown, Lowney’s Los Angeles office is the firm’s third location and home to recent additions Alexandria Hoevel, Dale Furman, Xuan Guo and Emily LoVerde.

“Lowney approaches everything holistically – whether it’s a client project or our own business operations. Our dual presence in California and Hawaii makes Los Angeles an attractive third location for us, thanks to numerous synergies and commonalities, particularly California state legislation focused on increasing housing production – an area where we have deep experience and that we can leverage to create more housing, faster,” said Lowney President and CEO Ken Lowney. “This milestone deepens the breadth and reach of our team, and our ability to help California pull out of this housing crisis. I look forward to everything we’ll accomplish together on behalf of our clients in the region.”

In the Los Angeles market, Lowney is currently engaged in several new multifamily housing projects, which collectively comprise more than 900 units and employ a combination of modular and traditional construction techniques. Additionally, the firm is overseeing numerous new retail projects and collaborating with industrial clients to revitalize sites in the region, bringing fresh perspectives and opportunities to these locations.

Approaching its 20th anniversary, Lowney has firmly established itself as a prominent player in the multifamily industry. The company's core values are deeply rooted in a commitment to nurturing community, embracing resourcefulness, and achieving excellence in problem-solving. Since its inception, Lowney has significantly expanded in both scope and size, earning a reputation as one of the most prolific modular architects in the western United States, largely thanks to its extensive work in multifamily development, but also leveraging the technique on hospitality and retail projects. The firm has received recognition and awards for its exceptional contributions to a variety of retail and industrial projects. Broadening its reach, Lowney opened an office in Honolulu, Hawaii in 2018, and the firm is currently engaged on multiple transformative projects, including converting a 24-story office tower to 342 residential units, designing approximately 6,000 units of affordable housing and four hotels with a total of 850 keys.

“The decision to open our office in the Bradbury Building reflects our values as a firm,” said Anthony Cataldo, the firm’s chief operating officer. “As place-makers, it’s imperative that our workspaces also encourage creativity, connection and collaboration, especially as workplace culture evolves. Our new space delivers just that, and the downtown location provides additional amenities and inspiration for creating vibrant, stimulating environments that bring out peoples’ best.”

Anchoring the firm’s Los Angeles office are Alexandria Hoevel, Dale Furman, Xuan Guo and Emily LoVerde.

Alexandria Hoevel, AIA, serves as the office's studio director. With more than two decades of experience, she has contributed to a diverse range of award-winning projects, spanning international and Southwestern U.S. locations. Her professional background encompasses multifamily and mixed-use developments, as well as involvement in civic, commercial, hospitality, master planning, and urban design initiatives. Currently, she is Vice Chair on the AIA Los Angeles Women in Architecture Committee and an active member of the Association of Women in Architecture and Design, the Urban Land Institute, and the Southern California Association of Non-Profit Housing.

Dale Furman, AIA, NCARB, brings his expertise to the team as a senior project manager and lead of the industrial division. With an impressive career spanning more than 35 years, Furman has amassed extensive experience in commercial and industrial projects, successfully delivering millions of square feet of buildings across various project types. He prioritizes close collaboration with clients, ensuring the development and execution of design strategies and solutions that consistently result in high-quality, value-added environments within budget and on schedule.

Xuan Guo, LEED AP BD+C, joins the firm as a senior job captain. With a decade of professional experience, including roles as a project manager, Guo contributes hands-on expertise at every stage of project development, from initial schematics to the construction phase. Her strong relationships with Southern California jurisdictions enable her to expedite planning and permit review processes. Guo excels at coordinating with various disciplines, demonstrating exceptional diligence in project management and consistently fostering collaborative and successful relationships with clients.

Emily LoVerde is the firm’s marketing manager. Leveraging her rich marketing background, including six years of focus on the architecture space, LoVerde oversees marketing strategies and implementation of initiatives that resonate with the firm’s diverse clientele. Her ability to communicate the firm's vision and values to the broader community, along with her knack for building meaningful client relationships are instrumental for driving the firm’s growth and success as it continues to expand and elevate services.

About Lowney Architecture

For two decades, Lowney Architecture has focused on helping our clients meet their project goals while enriching the communities in which they’re built. Our primary practice areas include multifamily housing, hospitality, retail, and industrial design. The firm has extensive experience in innovative construction technology, including volumetric modular, enclosed panels and mass timber. We're committed to creating value-enhancing architecture. Our core mission is to address community challenges through industry leadership and research-driven execution. With offices in Oakland, CA, Los Angeles, CA, and Honolulu, HI, we are a mid-sized firm with a boutique feel. At Lowney, we're dedicated to building better communities, one thoughtfully designed space at a time. Learn more at lowneyarch.com or by following the firm on LinkedIn.