Pharmaceutical Industry Continues to Fuel Growth of Cell-Based Assay Market – By PMI

Covina, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introduction –

Cell-based assays can measure a wide range of cellular activities, including cell viability, proliferation, apoptosis, and the function of specific proteins or pathways within cells. They are particularly valuable for understanding disease mechanisms, screening potential drug candidates, and assessing drug safety and efficacy.

The cell-based assay market is expected to experience continued growth in the coming years, driven by rise of personalized medicine as healthcare moves toward personalized medicine, there is an increasing need for cell-based assays that can use patient-derived cells to tailor treatments to individual patients. This approach is expected to drive demand for assays that can create patient-specific disease models and assess drug responses accurately.

Key Highlights –

In August 2022, PerkinElmer launches next-generation cell image analysis and management software to streamline drug discovery decision-making. In order to enable scientists to make better judgments more quickly, the new solution is intended to precisely process and analyses their high-content screening (HCS) and cellular imaging data in a matter of hours as opposed to days or weeks. PerkinElmer offers a leading portfolio of Signals Informatics, which includes the Signals Image Artist product.

Click Here to Get PDF Brochure of this Report:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/5195

Analyst View –

The global market for cell-based assays is growing due to the expansion of life sciences research in areas such as Latin America and Asia-Pacific. Infrastructure and capabilities for research are being invested in these sectors at a faster rate. Comprehensive understanding of cellular processes and medication reactions is made possible by the combination of cell-based assays with genomics, proteomics, and other 'omics' technologies. We expect this all-encompassing strategy to become more popular.

Cell-Based Assay Market growth:

Increasing Drug Discovery Activities: The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries continue to expand their drug discovery efforts. Cell-based assays are essential tools for identifying and characterizing drug candidates, leading to a growing demand for these assays.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries continue to expand their drug discovery efforts. Cell-based assays are essential tools for identifying and characterizing drug candidates, leading to a growing demand for these assays. Advancements in Biotechnology: Ongoing advancements in biotechnology, such as the development of 3D cell culture models, organoids, and gene editing technologies like CRISPR, are enhancing the relevance and complexity of cell-based assays.

Ongoing advancements in biotechnology, such as the development of 3D cell culture models, organoids, and gene editing technologies like CRISPR, are enhancing the relevance and complexity of cell-based assays. Precision Medicine: The shift towards precision medicine and personalized treatment approaches is fueling the use of cell-based assays to tailor therapies to individual patients. This drives the demand for assays that can predict patient responses accurately.

The shift towards precision medicine and personalized treatment approaches is fueling the use of cell-based assays to tailor therapies to individual patients. This drives the demand for assays that can predict patient responses accurately. Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The increasing global burden of chronic diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders, necessitates the development of more effective drugs and treatments, which in turn spurs the use of cell-based assays.

The increasing global burden of chronic diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders, necessitates the development of more effective drugs and treatments, which in turn spurs the use of cell-based assays. Stem Cell Research: Stem cell research is a rapidly growing field, and cell-based assays play a crucial role in studying stem cell behavior, differentiation, and their potential applications in regenerative medicine and disease modeling.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Product - Instruments, Reagents and Assay Kits, Cell Lines, Software, Microplates, and Others



By Application - Predictive Toxicology, Drug Discovery, ADME Process, and Others



By End-User - Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical companies, Government & Academic Institutes, Biotechnology Companies, and Other end-users Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada



Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key points related to the cell-based assay market include:

Market Growth: The cell-based assay market is experiencing robust growth due to increased research in drug discovery, personalized medicine, and biotechnology.

The cell-based assay market is experiencing robust growth due to increased research in drug discovery, personalized medicine, and biotechnology. Technological Advancements: Advances in cell-based assay technologies, such as 3D cell culture models and high-throughput screening, are driving market expansion.

Advances in cell-based assay technologies, such as 3D cell culture models and high-throughput screening, are driving market expansion. Applications: Cell-based assays are widely used in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, academic research, and clinical diagnostics.

Cell-based assays are widely used in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, academic research, and clinical diagnostics. Drug Discovery: Cell-based assays play a crucial role in drug development, aiding in target validation, compound screening, and toxicity testing.

Cell-based assays play a crucial role in drug development, aiding in target validation, compound screening, and toxicity testing. Personalized Medicine: The rise of personalized medicine has increased the demand for cell-based assays to assess individual patient responses to treatments.

Ask for a sample copy of this report at:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/5195

Key players:

Cisbio Bioassays

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Merck & Co.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Charles River Laboratories

Promega Corporation

Lonza Group AG

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Cell-Based Assay Market Future outlook:

Increasing Market Size: The cell-based assay market is projected to expand significantly, driven by the continuous demand for drug discovery, personalized medicine, and advancements in biotechnology.

The cell-based assay market is projected to expand significantly, driven by the continuous demand for drug discovery, personalized medicine, and advancements in biotechnology. Advancements in Technology: Ongoing technological innovations, including 3D cell culture models, organoids, and microfluidics, will enhance the precision and relevance of cell-based assays.

Ongoing technological innovations, including 3D cell culture models, organoids, and microfluidics, will enhance the precision and relevance of cell-based assays. High-Throughput Screening: High-throughput screening (HTS) techniques will become more prevalent, allowing for the rapid testing of large compound libraries and accelerating drug discovery.

High-throughput screening (HTS) techniques will become more prevalent, allowing for the rapid testing of large compound libraries and accelerating drug discovery. Artificial Intelligence and Automation: The integration of artificial intelligence and automation into cell-based assays will lead to improved data analysis, faster experimentation, and increased reproducibility.

The integration of artificial intelligence and automation into cell-based assays will lead to improved data analysis, faster experimentation, and increased reproducibility. Personalized Medicine: The shift towards personalized medicine will drive the use of cell-based assays to assess individual patient responses to treatments, including cancer therapies and other targeted treatments.

Browse More Related Reports: