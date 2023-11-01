Serco Honored by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin for Veterans Hiring Process

Herndon, Virginia, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a ceremony in mid-October, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin presented Serco Inc. the Triumph Award, recognizing the Company as a Virginia employer that demonstrated the "Most Transformative Hiring Process." Youngkin also applauded Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Certified Employers for their exceptional efforts in recruiting, hiring, and retaining Virginia veterans and military spouses during the annual V3 Awards Luncheon.

Serco was recognized for the Company’s focus on hiring Veteran and Military applicants through:



Establishing a hiring outreach plan to include to transition offices and non-profit organizations;

Supporting military transition efforts with direct outreach for thousands of open positions per year;

Developing Veteran-friendly hiring practices, including the use of military terminology in job postings;

Utilizing veteran friendly hiring resources;

and putting additional focus on veteran hiring on the Company’s social media channels

These efforts are led by Serco’s industry leading talent acquisition team that embodies the Company’s core values — Trust, Care, Innovation, and Pride. To further Serco’s relationship with its workforce of veterans, the Company launched SercoVets, an employee-led resource group that supports veteran employees, reservists, and military spouses through advocating for partnerships, mentorship opportunities, and events. Learn more about SercoVets, here: https://www.serco.com/na/careers/veterans.



"It is truly an honor to be recognized by Governor Youngkin for Serco’s efforts to bring veterans and military applicants to our growing team. This makes me incredibly proud because celebrating our veterans, recognizing their incredible service to our country, and embracing their contributions to our workplace is part of our culture, our brand, and who we are. It is a privilege to accept the V3 Triumph Award. Congratulations to our team at Serco who work to hire veterans and keep them engaged within the community," said Tom Watson, Serco's Chief Executive Officer.



For over three decades, Serco has been providing critical services and solutions for customers across the globe. In North America, our over 9,000 employees, of which approximately 25% are veterans, reservists, and military spouses, strive to make an impact every day at sites across the U.S., Canada and abroad in the areas of Defense, Citizen Services, and Transportation.



About Serco Inc.: Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 9,000 employees and annual revenue of $1.6 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $5 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at www.serco.com/na.