Indiana Jury Rules in Favor of Fulton County Woman in Slip and Fall Case

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hurst Limontes LLC, an Indiana-based personal injury law firm, has announced a successful jury trial outcome for its client in a premises liability case located in Fulton County, Indiana. The incident stemmed from an unrepaired sidewalk that created a hazardous environment for apartment tenants. The disrepair resulted in a fall with injuries, requiring surgery for the plaintiff.



"We're pleased with the outcome of this complex case," said Alex Limontes, managing partner for Hurst Limontes. "Our team overcame notable challenges and was able to successfully provide justice for our injured client."

The case was argued by Attorney Katherine "Katie" Karres and was a bifurcated (split) trial on liability. Karres was able to successfully strike eight jurors for cause, some of whom knew the defendant, resulting in a final jury pool of six women. The jury deliberated for about an hour and returned a verdict that assigned 80% fault to the defendant and 20% to the plaintiff. Under Indiana's comparative fault system, these percentages will factor into the finalized damage amount.

"Our client had previously fallen four weeks earlier at this location, which had been in a consistent state of disrepair," said Karres. "Cases like these are important because they not only provide justice for the injured party, but by holding negligent parties accountable, they can help prevent further incidents and injuries in the future."

About Katherine Karres

As a graduate of Indiana University School of Law (Indianapolis) in 2007, Karres began her legal career in litigation of medical negligence claims. She has exclusively represented injured persons since 2010 and has been consistently recognized for her expertise within the legal field, including a recent inclusion in the 2024 edition of 'The Best Lawyers in America' and year-to-year recognition by Super Lawyers from 2017 until present.

About Hurst Limontes LLC

Located in downtown Indianapolis and founded in 1981, Hurst Limontes focuses its practice solely on representing personal injury claimants who have been injured in an accident. With more than 116 years of combined experience between the attorneys, the firm handles complex personal injury cases including those involving automobile accidents, construction site accidents, slip and falls, and other causes.

