Nightfood Postpones Investor Conference Call Previously Scheduled for Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 4:30PM Eastern

TARRYTOWN, NY, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the company pioneering the sleep-friendly nighttime snack category, announced today that the investor conference call, scheduled for this afternoon at 4:30PM Eastern, has been temporarily postponed.



“We’ve been working diligently for several weeks on our acquisition of another company and were hoping to be able to announce it today,” disclosed Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “This is a complicated transaction with many moving parts, and it hit a delay this week. Up until this past hour, we were hoping to be able to announce today. Since we can’t discuss details today, we thought it best to postpone our call until such time as we can disclose and discuss.”

The Company plans to reschedule the call for the soonest practicable date and will share that information with investors via news release at the appropriate time.

The Company points out that there is no guarantee the transaction being contemplated will be consummated by any specific timeline and may not be consummated at all.

About Nightfood

Nightfood is pioneering the category of sleep-friendly nighttime snacks.

Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700 million nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion. The most popular choices are ice cream, cookies, chips, and candy. Recent research confirms such snacks, in addition to being generally unhealthy, can impair sleep, partly due to excess fat, sugar, and calories consumed before bed.

Nightfood’s sleep-friendly snacks are formulated by sleep and nutrition experts to contain less of those sleep-disruptive ingredients, along with a focus on ingredients and nutrients that research suggests can support nighttime relaxation and better sleep quality.

About MJ Munchies, Inc.

MJ Munchies, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. which exists to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. Munchies has built an intellectual property portfolio that includes protections regarding the use of the “Half-Baked” mark in the State of California relating to certain cannabis-related products and the HalfBaked.com domain. On September 21, 2023, Munchies announced it had entered into an exclusive license agreement for the Half-Baked trademark with Houdini Group, a vertically integrated California-based cannabis company.

