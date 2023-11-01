Forian Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 9, 2023

NEWTOWN, PA, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Forian Inc. (Nasdaq:FORA), a provider of data science driven information and analytics solutions to the healthcare and life sciences industries, will announce its third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2023, after the close of the market. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. (ET) on November 9, 2023, to discuss the results.

To register for the conference call, click here. The webcast will be available live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uh4whvrn. This information is also available on our website at www.forian.com/investors. The earnings release along with a replay of the call promptly following its conclusion will be available at the same site.

About Forian

Forian provides a unique suite of data management capabilities and proprietary information and analytics solutions to optimize and measure operational, clinical and financial performance for customers within the traditional and emerging life sciences and healthcare payer and provider segments. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.forian.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Media and Investor Contact: forian.com/investors ir@forian.com

267-225-6263

SOURCE Forian Inc.