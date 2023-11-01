Hudson Technologies Reports Third Quarter Results

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.



For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, Hudson reported revenues of $76.5 million, a decrease of 15% compared to revenues of $89.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease is primarily related to decreased selling prices for certain refrigerants, partially offset by increased refrigerant sales volume and revenues from the Company’s Defense Logistics Agency (“DLA”) program during the period as compared to the third quarter of 2022. Gross margin in the third quarter of 2023 was 40%, compared to 49% in the third quarter of 2022. Hudson reported operating income of $23.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to operating income of $36.3 million in the prior year period.

The Company achieved net income of $13.6 million or $0.30 per basic and $0.29 per diluted share, compared to net income of $29.4 million or $0.65 per basic and $0.62 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded $3.4 million of non-recurring costs, primarily related to the write-off of deferred financing costs with respect to the full and final payoff of the Company’s term loan, which are included as Interest Expense in the Company’s Statements of Income. Excluding these non-recurring costs, Hudson achieved non-GAAP adjusted net income of $16.1 million or $0.35 per basic and $0.34 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023. (See reconciliation of net income and earnings per share to non-GAAP adjusted net income and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share in the supplemental table included at the end of this release).

The Company’s effective tax rate for 2023 and future periods will reflect a statutory tax rate of approximately 26.1%, excluding certain temporary and permanent tax adjustments, while the nine months ended September 30, 2022 period reflected an effective tax rate of 11.9% due to the release of the Company’s valuation allowance at that time.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Hudson reported revenues of $244.2 million, a decrease of 12% compared to revenues of $277.8 million in the first nine months of 2022. Revenue in the first nine months of 2023 declined primarily related to a decrease in selling prices for certain refrigerants during the period as well as slightly lower sales volume, partially offset by higher revenues from our DLA and carbon credit programs. Gross margin in the first nine months of 2023 was 40%, compared to 53% in the first nine months of 2022. Hudson reported operating income of $73.4 million in the first nine months of 2023, compared to operating income of $124.4 million in the prior year period.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded net income of $48.3 million or $1.07 per basic and $1.02 per diluted share, compared to net income of $98.7 million or $2.20 per basic and $2.10 per diluted share in the first nine months of 2022. Excluding the $3.4 million of non-recurring costs in the third quarter of 2023, as described above, Hudson recorded non-GAAP adjusted net income of $50.8 million, or $1.12 per basic and $1.07 per diluted share in the first nine months of 2023. (See reconciliation of net income and earnings per share to non-GAAP adjusted net income and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share in the supplemental table included at the end of this release).

As previously announced, Hudson fully paid off its remaining $32.5 million of term loan debt during the third quarter of 2023. Stockholders’ equity improved to $224.6 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $174.9 million at December 31, 2022.

Brian F. Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies commented,

“The close of the third quarter marks the end of the traditional nine-month cooling season, and as expected, our results continued to see a difficult comparison to the significantly strong revenue and margin performance achieved in 2022. As we have previously noted, we saw substantial sales price increases without a corresponding increase in inventory price, throughout most of 2022. Conversely, the 2023 cooling season was characterized by both a challenging pricing environment, and by the late arrival of warmer weather to many parts of the U.S. which impacted demand for certain refrigerants. Nonetheless, we delivered solid third quarter results and our ability to drive profitability and strong cash flow enabled us to aggressively pay down our debt during the last 15 months, saving over $10 million of annualized interest expense, and culminating with the full repayment of our term loan during the quarter.

“As we move through the close of the year, our industry is preparing for the mandated 40% reduction in baseline HFC production, which becomes effective at the start of 2024. With the current installed base of HFC equipment, the aggressive reduction in virgin HFC production is expected to meaningfully impact the supply landscape, creating enhanced demand for reclaimed refrigerant to fill what is anticipated to become a substantial gap between HFC supply and demand. We are uniquely positioned with our proprietary reclamation technology to meet the ongoing refrigerant needs of our customer base as the industry transitions to more environmentally friendly cooling alternatives. Likewise, our service and system conversion offerings enable us to play a leadership role in the shift to cleaner refrigeration and cooling technologies. Hudson is a longstanding proponent of the circular economy of refrigerants, and we look forward to continuing to provide our expertise and capabilities as we expand our customer base to assist the evolution to the next generation of cooling applications and refrigerants,” Mr. Coleman concluded.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, which are non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) financial measures (as defined by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Regulation G). While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial performance of the Company by factoring out the impact of a one-time non-cash charge related to the prepayment of the Company’s term loan, this information should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company’s definitions for non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies or analysts.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration industry. For nearly three decades, we have demonstrated our commitment to our customers and the environment by becoming one of the first in the United States and largest refrigerant reclaimers through multimillion dollar investments in the plants and advanced separation technology required to recover a wide variety of refrigerants and restoring them to Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute standard for reuse as certified EMERALD Refrigerants™. The Company’s products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide® Services performed at a customer’s site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The Company’s SmartEnergy OPS® service is a web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility’s refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry® and Chill Smart® services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. As a component of the Company’s products and services, the Company also generates carbon offset projects.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements contained herein which are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except for share and par value amounts) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,783 $ 5,295 Trade accounts receivable – net 44,935 20,872 Inventories 139,231 145,377 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,769 5,289 Total current assets 193,718 176,833 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation 20,570 20,568 Goodwill 47,803 47,803 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization 15,469 17,564 Right of use asset 7,041 7,339 Other assets 2,419 2,386 Total Assets $ 287,020 $ 272,493 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 16,828 $ 14,165 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 25,887 27,908 Accrued payroll 5,030 6,303 Current maturities of long-term debt — 4,250 Short-term debt 5,000 — Total current liabilities 52,745 52,626 Deferred tax liability 4,524 244 Long-term lease liabilities 5,167 5,763 Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of deferred financing costs — 38,985 Total Liabilities 62,436 97,618 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, shares authorized 5,000,000: Series A Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value ($100 liquidation preference value); shares authorized 150,000; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 100,000,000; issued and outstanding 45,484,325 and 45,287,619, respectively 455 453 Additional paid-in capital 117,847 116,442 Accumulated retained earnings 106,282 57,980 Total Stockholders’ Equity 224,584 174,875 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 287,020 $ 272,493





Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) Three months Nine months ended September 30, ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 76,496 $ 89,502 $ 244,169 $ 277,781 Cost of sales 45,916 45,263 146,632 130,225 Gross profit 30,580 44,239 97,537 147,556 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 6,760 7,219 22,010 21,057 Amortization 698 698 2,095 2,095 Total operating expenses 7,458 7,917 24,105 23,152 Operating income 23,122 36,322 73,432 124,404 Other expense: Net interest expense 4,358 2,365 8,106 12,293 Income before income taxes 18,764 33,957 65,326 112,111 Income tax expense 5,182 4,601 17,024 13,390 Net income $ 13,582 $ 29,356 $ 48,302 $ 98,721 Net income per common share – Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.65 $ 1.07 $ 2.20 Net income per common share – Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.62 $ 1.02 $ 2.10 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic 45,404,963 45,063,810 45,348,072 44,935,739 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Diluted 47,345,380 47,181,424 47,319,464 47,053,010





Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Table to Reconcile Net Income and Earnings Per Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Per Share (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Three months Nine months ended September 30, ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income per common share – Basic, as reported $ 0.30 $ 0.65 $ 1.07 $ 2.20 Net income per common share – Diluted, as reported $ 0.29 $ 0.62 $ 1.02 $ 2.10 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic 45,404,963 45,063,810 45,348,072 44,935,739 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Diluted 47,345,380 47,181,424 47,319,464 47,053,010 Net income, as reported $ 13,582 $ 29,356 $ 48,302 $ 98,721 Add: Income tax expense 5,182 4,601 17,024 13,390 Income before income taxes 18,764 33,957 65,326 112,111 Add: Interest expense- writeoff of deferred financing and other costs related to payoff of term loan debt 3,427 — 3,427 — Adjusted Income before income taxes 22,191 33,957 68,753 112,111 Subtract: Adjusted Income Taxes 6,128 4,601 17,917 13,390 Adjusted Net income (1) $ 16,063 $ 29,356 $ 50,836 $ 98,721 Adjusted Net income per common share – Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.65 $ 1.12 $ 2.20 Adjusted Net income per common share – Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.62 $ 1.07 $ 2.10



