LeMaitre Q3 2023 Financial Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today reported Q3 2023 results, announced a $0.14/share quarterly dividend and provided guidance.

Q3 2023 Financial Results

Sales $47.4mm, +21% (+16% organic) vs. Q3 2022

Gross margin 65.0%, +80 bps

Op. income $9.2mm, +49%

Op. margin 19%

Net income $7.5mm, +38%

Earnings per diluted share $0.33, +36%

Cash up $6.8mm to $97.0mm

Bovine patches (+22%), valvulotomes (+27%), bovine grafts (+15%) and carotid shunts (+24%) drove Q3 sales. APAC sales increased 30%, EMEA 24% and the Americas 20%.

The gross margin increased to 65.0% in Q3 (vs. 64.2% in Q3 2022) driven largely by price increases.

Operating income of $9.2mm was up 49% vs. Q3 2022. Operating expenses grew 14% year-over-year due to sales rep growth (118 to 136) and higher commissions, as well as CE-related regulatory costs.

George LeMaitre, Chairman and CEO, said “21% sales growth in Q3 and 49% op. income growth resulted from price increases, restrained op. expenses and a return-to-hospital by patients and staff. Our profitability and $97.0mm cash-on-hand provide safety and strategic optionality.”

Business Outlook

Q4 2023 Guidance Full Year 2023 Guidance Sales $48.0mm - $50.0mm

(Mid: $49.0mm, +20%, +16% Org.) $192.6mm - $194.6mm

(Mid: $193.6mm, +20%, +17% Org.) Gross Margin 65.0% 64.9% Op. Inc. $9.4mm - $10.7mm

(Mid: $10.0mm, +44%) $35.9mm - $37.2mm

(Mid $36.5mm, +36%) Op. Inc. Ex-Special* - $36.4mm - $37.7mm

(Mid $37.0mm, +24%) EPS $0.34 - $0.38

(Mid: $0.36, +43%) $1.30 - $1.35

(Mid: $1.33, +42%) EPS Ex-Special* - $1.32 - $1.36

(Mid: $1.34, +26%)

*Special charges are related to the St. Etienne factory closure.

Quarterly Dividend

On October 24, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.14/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on November 30, 2023 to shareholders of record on November 16, 2023.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 21, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $25.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 21, 2024, unless extended by the Board.

Conference Call Reminder

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,051 $ 19,134 Short-term marketable securities 78,967 63,557 Accounts receivable, net 23,882 22,040 Inventory and other deferred costs 56,187 50,271 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,097 6,731 Total current assets 182,184 161,733 Property and equipment, net 21,357 17,901 Right-of-use leased assets 15,850 15,634 Goodwill 65,945 65,945 Other intangibles, net 43,199 46,527 Deferred tax assets 2,325 1,745 Other assets 3,152 991 Total assets $ 334,012 $ 310,476 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,371 $ 2,903 Accrued expenses 21,788 19,967 Acquisition-related obligations 121 573 Lease liabilities - short-term 2,749 1,886 Total current liabilities 29,029 25,329 Lease liabilities - long-term 14,132 14,710 Deferred tax liabilities 69 69 Other long-term liabilities 2,145 2,167 Total liabilities 45,375 42,275 Stockholders' equity Common stock 239 237 Additional paid-in capital 198,254 189,268 Retained earnings 110,081 97,773 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,705 ) (6,031 ) Treasury stock (13,232 ) (13,046 ) Total stockholders' equity 288,637 268,201 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 334,012 $ 310,476





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Net sales $ 47,411 $ 39,028 $ 144,601 $ 120,697 Cost of sales 16,596 13,958 50,817 41,855 Gross profit 30,815 25,070 93,784 78,842 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 9,673 8,229 30,786 24,321 General and administrative 7,738 7,229 23,392 21,812 Research and development 4,224 3,462 12,615 9,740 Restructuring - - 485 3,107 Total operating expenses 21,635 18,920 67,278 58,980 Income from operations 9,180 6,150 26,506 19,862 Other income (expense): Interest income 835 264 2,085 539 Foreign currency gain (loss) (189 ) (266 ) (429 ) (709 ) Income before income taxes 9,826 6,148 28,162 19,692 Provision for income taxes 2,324 692 6,522 4,683 Net income $ 7,502 $ 5,456 $ 21,640 $ 15,009 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.25 $ 0.97 $ 0.68 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.25 $ 0.97 $ 0.68 Weighted - average shares outstanding: Basic 22,263 21,984 22,196 21,959 Diluted 22,481 22,217 22,411 22,149 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.140 $ 0.125 $ 0.420 $ 0.375





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 $ % $ % $ % $ % Net Sales by Geography Americas $ 31,863 67 % $ 26,627 68 % $ 97,496 67 % $ 82,024 68 % Europe, Middle East and Africa 12,322 26 % 9,922 25 % 38,179 26 % 31,165 26 % Asia Pacific 3,226 7 % 2,479 7 % 8,926 7 % 7,508 6 % Total Net Sales $ 47,411 100 % $ 39,028 100 % $ 144,601 100 % $ 120,697 100 %





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA Net income as reported $ 7,502 $ 5,456 $ 21,640 $ 15,009 Interest (income) expense, net (835 ) (264 ) (2,085 ) (539 ) Amortization and depreciation expense 2,395 2,328 7,072 7,145 Provision for income taxes 2,324 692 6,522 4,683 EBITDA $ 11,386 $ 8,212 $ 33,149 $ 26,298 EBITDA percentage increase 39 % 26 %





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth: For the three months ended September 30, 2023 Net sales as reported $ 47,411 Net distribution sales (1,341 ) Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations (728 ) Adjusted net sales $ 45,342 For the three months ended September 30, 2022 Net sales as reported $ 39,028 Adjusted net sales $ 39,028 Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended September 30, 2023 $ 6,314 16 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth: For the three months ending December 31, 2023 Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $ 49,000 Net distribution sales (1,341 ) Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations (333 ) Adjusted projected net sales $ 47,326 For the three months ended December 31, 2022 Net sales as reported $ 40,954 Adjusted net sales $ 40,954 Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending December 31, 2023 $ 6,372 16 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth: For the year ending December 31, 2023 Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $ 193,601 Net distribution sales (3,915 ) Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 3 Adjusted projected net sales $ 189,689 For the year ended December 31, 2022 Net sales as reported $ 161,651 Adjusted net sales $ 161,651 Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2023 $ 28,038 17 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected operating income: For the year ending December 31, 2023 Operating income per guidance (midpoint) $ 36,506 Impact of special charge 485 Adjusted projected operating income $ 36,991 For the year ended December 31, 2022 Operating income as reported $ 26,829 Impact of special charge 3,107 Adjusted operating income $ 29,936 Adjusted projected operating income increase for the year ending December 31, 2023 $ 7,055 24 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected EPS: For the year ending December 31, 2023 EPS per guidance (midpoint) $ 1.33 Impact of special charge, including tax 0.01 Adjusted EPS $ 1.34 For the year ended December 31, 2022 EPS as reported $ 0.93 Impact of special charge, including tax 0.13 Adjusted EPS $ 1.06 Adjusted projected EPS increase for the year ending December 31, 2023 $ 0.28 26 %



