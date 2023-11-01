Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Hiring of Industry Executive as Chief Financial Officer

RUTLAND, Vt., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced that the Company is adding a new member to its senior leadership team. President & Chief Financial Officer, Edmond “Ned” R. Coletta, will retain his role as President while the Company hires Bradford J. Helgeson to serve as the new Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, effective November 6, 2023.



“Ned has been instrumental to our success over the last 11 years in his role as Chief Financial Officer, and since assuming the role of President on July 1, 2022, he has helped to accelerate our growth strategy and strengthen our foundational pillars,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Casella. “As part of our succession planning, it is exciting to see Ned shift his complete focus to the President’s role. Under his continued leadership, I remain confident about the Company’s ability to profitably grow and drive further shareholder value.”

“Brad has been a well-respected finance executive in the solid waste industry for many years and we believe that his experience, values and leadership style will fit well with our team,” said Casella. “Brad brings extensive solid waste corporate finance, treasury, and operational experience to Casella after serving in the same role at publicly traded environmental solutions business. His relevant experience will complement our team and will help us continue executing against our growth strategy.”

Brad Helgeson previously served as the Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Covanta Holding Corporation ("Covanta") for over eight years from 2013 until 2022. In that role, Mr. Helgeson oversaw capital decisions to support growth investments while managing the balance sheet to preserve liquidity and financial flexibility; improved budgeting and long-term planning processes for greater efficiency and to strengthen support across business lines; supported multiple strategic endeavors focused on growth and profitability; and led financial communication efforts to key external and internal stakeholders, among other responsibilities, during his time in the position. Previously, he was the Vice President & Treasurer at Covanta from 2007 to 2013. Mr. Helgeson started in the environmental services industry as the Vice President of Finance & Treasurer at Waste Services, Inc. from 2004 to 2007 after an investment banking career at Lehman Brothers and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette from 1998 to 2004. Mr. Helgeson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and History from Bowdoin College.

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides resource management expertise and services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services in the eastern United States. For further information, investors contact Jason Mead, Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer at (802) 772-2293; media contact Jeff Weld, Director of Communications at (802) 772-2234; or visit the Company’s website at http://www.casella.com.