Latham Group, Inc. Releases Second Annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report

LATHAM, N.Y., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (“Latham” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand, today announced the release of its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report.



“Our commitment to quality and service define everything we do at Latham, including our efforts to do right for the planet and make a positive impact for our people and our communities,” said Scott Rajeski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Latham. “I am incredibly proud of our efforts in 2022 as we continued to embed ESG into our culture, processes, and decision-making and take important steps to measure and report on our progress. Advancing our ESG strategy remains an important priority for our Board of Directors and senior management team, and we look forward to continuing to deliver on that commitment in the years to come.”

As highlighted in the report, Latham:

Lowered VOC emissions levels in fiberglass production through modernized production processes, including at our new manufacturing plant in Kingston, Ontario;

Established a greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions baseline against which we can measure emissions reduction progress and set targets and goals over time;

Curtailed the amount of waste and scrap we produce through implementing standardized processes across production lines;

Achieved record levels of employee engagement as part of a comprehensive plan to address employee feedback; and

Introduced several safety initiatives that contributed to reduced key health and safety-related incident rates year-over-year.



Latham’s second annual ESG report is part of the Company’s commitment to maintain annual reporting on its ESG strategy and performance. Latham’s ESG strategy and reporting references and aligns to globally recognized reporting standards, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”).

Latham’s 2022 ESG Report can be found on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.lathampool.com/ .

About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of approximately 2,000 employees across over 30 facilities.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our future environmental, social and governance performance, objectives, measures and strategies. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors set forth under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports we file or furnish with the SEC. New emerging risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial also may impair our business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable and our expectations based on third-party information and projections are from sources that management believes to be reputable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activities, performance or achievements. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date hereof or the date specified herein, and we have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Our forward-looking statements further do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, merger, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may undertake.

Contact:

Nicole Briguet

Edelman for Latham

latham@edelman.com



