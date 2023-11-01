FHLBank Topeka Kicks Off Native American Heritage Month with $3 Million in Grant Funds

Topeka, Kansas, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Native American Heritage Month begins across the country, FHLBank Topeka is proud to support grassroots efforts in its district to serve the housing needs of Native Americans.

Through its inaugural offering of the Native American Housing Initiatives (NAHI) Grants Program, FHLBank Topeka will award $3 million in grant funding through its members to Native American tribes and tribally designated housing entities.

“Native American communities are an important part of our district. We are always looking for ways to make sure we are serving the needs of all community members,” said Mark Yardley, FHLBank president and CEO. “We are pleased to partner with our members to bring these grants to federally recognized tribes and tribally designated housing entities in the Tenth District.”

Funds will be used in varied ways to support affordable housing and community development for Native American communities. Some examples include a 12-room youth homeless shelter, assistance with home repairs for tribal elders and support for down payments for Native American homeowners.

Below is a full list of the selected applicants (in no particular order):

$500,000 to Housing Authority of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, Wewoka, Oklahoma, in partnership with Security State Bank of Oklahoma

$250,000 to Absentee Shawnee Housing Authority, Shawnee, Oklahoma, in partnership with BancFirst

$500,000 to Comanche Nation Housing Authority, Lawton, Oklahoma, in partnership with Liberty National Bank

$250,000 to Ho Chunk Community Development Corporation Winnebago, Nebraska, in partnership with Charter West Bank

$250,000 to Tonkawa Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma, Tonkawa, Oklahoma, in partnership with First National Bank of Oklahoma

$500,000 to Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation, Tahlequah, Oklahoma, in partnership with Chickasaw Community Bank

$477,932 to Omaha Tribe Housing Authority, Macy, Nebraska, in partnership with Charter West Bank

$272,068 to Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska, White Cloud, Kansas, in partnership with HTLF Bank

FHLBank Topeka is one of 11 Federal Home Loan Banks that accesses the capital markets to provide liquidity and funding for its member banks, thrifts, credit unions, insurance companies and community development financial institutions. With $73 billion in assets and more than $3.9 billion in capital, FHLBank Topeka is a strong, reliable source of liquidity for its 675 member financial institutions in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

