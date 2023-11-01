Verizon and UNINTERRUPTED Unveil "Verizon Run The Playlist" Featuring the Music that Fuels NFL Teams

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon and UNINTERRUPTED, the athlete empowerment brand within The SpringHill Company founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, announced their new campaign “Verizon Run the Playlist” in collaboration with the NFL to explore the connection between NFL franchises, their devoted fan bases and the music that unites them.



Kicking off with the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers, “Verizon Run The Playlist” will feature Apple Music playlists curated by players from all 32 teams. Available only on Apple Music, fans can anticipate new playlists through the rest of the regular NFL season across a wide range of genres.

“We’re constantly looking for new ways to tap into culture and bring our customers content that speaks to their passions,” said Kristin McHugh, SVP of Marketing and Creative at Verizon. “This exciting partnership with UNINTERRUPTED will do exactly that – blend the passion of football with the power of music while fostering a deeper connection between athletes, musicians, and audiences.”

The campaign will also feature a digital content series where top NFL stars will sit down with renowned music artists for engaging dialogue to explore the intersection of culture and sports. These conversations will provide an exclusive look into the personal stories of athletes and the artists that helped shape them. Episodes will launch in December and be available on UNINTERRUPTED’s YouTube Page .

“Verizon Run the Playlist” is a creative expression of the NFL player under the helmet,” said Jimmy Spencer, SVP and General Manager of UNINTERRUPTED. “UNINTERRUPTED’s partnership with Verizon not only showcases the humanity of the athlete but also provides an entertaining way to relate to an NFL city and its culture.”

“Verizon Run the Playlist” will also make its way into pre-game broadcasts during select Sunday and Monday night football games, allowing fans to get into the headphones of teams as they warm up for the game.

Verizon has the plans for all football and music fans.

Verizon creates new ways for customers to engage with their passions on the nation’s most reliable 5G network1. For just $10 per month with myPlan, Verizon customers can get Apple Music through an Apple Music family subscription, or as part of Apple One, which offers a suite of services . In addition to Verizon Run the Playlist content, customers can access over 100 million songs and over 30,000 playlists, ad-free. They can listen online or off, across all their devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos2.

ABOUT UNINTERRUPTED:

UNINTERRUPTED is the multi-Emmy Award-winning athlete empowerment brand within The SpringHill Company, founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, that combines revolutionary media, experiences and consumer products in the space of sports culture. The brand was built from “More Than an Athlete” — an expression that reimagines the connection to the athlete’s world beyond sport. UNINTERRUPTED empowers athletes as creators and storytellers to inspire all people to unleash the “more than” within themselves.

For more information follow us @UNINTERRUPTED .

1 Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics® 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 1H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon.

2 Compatible hardware and software required. Not all content available in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.

