Timbercreek Financial Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the “Company”) announced today its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 (“Q3 2023”).



Q3 2023 Highlights 1

Q3 2023 results were highlighted by continued strong interest income. Quarterly net investment income was $30.3 million up from $30.0 million Q3 2022.



Net income and comprehensive income of $16.5 million, up from $13.5 million in the same period last year. Basic and diluted earnings per share for Q3 2023 were $0.20 and $0.19 (Q3 2022 – $0.16 and $0.16).



Delivered distributable income and adjusted distributable income of $16.8 million, or $0.20 per share (Q3 2022 – $16.8 million, $0.20 per share) representing a payout ratio of 85.6% on both distributable income and adjusted distributable income.



Declared $14.4 million, or $0.17 per share in dividends to shareholders, reflecting a payout ratio of 87.4% (Q3 2022 – 107.2%) on earnings per share.



Net new mortgage advances were $58.2 million and advances on existing mortgages were $17.5 million, offset by net mortgage repayments of $61.9 million and net syndications of $4.5 million. Mortgage repayment activity was low in the quarter due to continued slowness in the overall commercial real estate market, portfolio turnover decreased to 6.0%, compared with 11.6% in Q2 2023.



At the end of the period, net mortgage investments were $1,068.6 million (versus $1,255.4 million at Q3 2022) bearing a weighted-average interest rate of 9.9% (versus 8.5% at Q3 2022 and 9.8% at Q2 2023) and a weighted-average LTV of 67.0% (versus 69.4% at Q3 2022 and 68.3% at Q2 2023). The Company also had net real estate inventory of $92.5 million at Q3 2023, versus $30.1 million at Q3 2022.



Shareholders' equity of $702.7 million at quarter end (book value per share of $8.43).



The Company made material progress on the resolution of Stage 3 assets:

A portfolio of seven Stage 3 loans totaling $146.1 million received an offer for purchase, set to close in Q4 2023. The proceeds from the sale and ultimate take-out of the mortgages are anticipated to fully cover principal and interest; and

The Company and its syndicate partners successfully credit bid three collateral assets for which the associated mortgage investment was in Stage 3. The Company is in active management of the property and is currently negotiating with a potential third-party purchaser.



The Company continues to closely manage its other Stage 3 and Stage 2 loans and expects to make significant progress over the remainder of the year. The investment team, which is experienced in navigating these situations and utilizing various approaches to achieve resolution, continues to anticipate repayment of principal outstanding as the asset sale processes are completed.



Maintained conservative portfolio risk composition focused on income-producing commercial real estate: 67.0% weighted average loan-to-value; 92.2% first mortgages in mortgage investment portfolio; and 86.5% of mortgage investment portfolio is invested in cash-flowing properties.



“The portfolio continued to generate strong interest income in the third quarter, allowing us to report year-over-year earnings per share growth, distributable income of $0.20 per share and declare dividends of $0.17 per share,” said Blair Tamblyn, CEO of Timbercreek Financial. “At the same time, the team made excellent progress toward the repayment of several loans where the borrowers experienced challenges from the rapid rise in interest rates and general economic weakness. This is a cyclical and occasional reality of our market segment, and one that our team has demonstrated for over 15 years that it has the expertise to actively manage to ensure the best outcomes for our shareholders. We anticipate repayment of our principal on the Stage 2 and 3 loans we have provided updates on today, with a sizable portion to be resolved in the near term. As the interest rate outlook stabilizes, we expect to see increased commercial real estate activity, driving higher transaction volume within our portfolio.”





Quarterly Comparison

$ millions Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Q2 2023 Net Mortgage Investments 1 $ 1,068.6 $ 1,255.4 $ 1,123.7 Enhanced Return Portfolio Investments 1 $ 59.3 $ 71.2 $ 58.7 Real Estate Inventory, net of collateral liability $ 92.5 $ 30.1 $ 30.3 Net Investment Income $ 30.3 $ 30.0 $ 31.5 Income from Operations $ 26.1 $ 22.6 $ 26.3 Net Income and comprehensive Income $ 16.5 $ 13.5 $ 16.9 --Adjusted Net Income and comprehensive Income $ 16.4 $ 13.9 $ 17.0 Distributable and adjusted distributable income 1, 2 $ 16.8 $ 16.8 $ 17.8 Dividends declared to Shareholders $ 14.4 $ 14.5 $ 14.4 $ per share Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Q2 2023 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Distributable and adjusted distributable income per share 1, 2 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.21 Earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.16 $ 0.20 --Adjusted Earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.20 Payout Ratio on Distributable and adjusted distributable Income 1, 2 85.6 % 86.2 % 81.1 % Payout Ratio on Earnings per share 87.4 % 107.2 % 85.5 % --Payout Ratio on Adjusted Earnings per share 87.7 % 104.3 % 85.1 % Net Mortgage Investments Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Q2 2023 Weighted Average Loan-to-Value 67.0 % 69.4 % 68.3 % Weighted Average Remaining Term to Maturity 0.7 yr 0.9 yr 0.8 yr First Mortgages 92.2 % 90.9 % 91.4 % Cash-Flowing Properties 86.5 % 89.3 % 87.7 % Multi-family residential 58.2 % 55.4 % 50.1 % Floating Rate Loans with rate floors (at quarter end) 87.5 % 87.3 % 88.3 % Weighted Average Interest Rate For the quarter ended 9.9 % 8.5 % 9.8 % Weighted Average Lender Fee New and Renewed 0.7 % 0.7 % 1.1 % New Net Mortgage Investment Only 1.0 % 1.2 % 1.2 %

Refer to non-IFRS measures section below for net mortgages, enhanced return portfolio investments, adjusted net income and comprehensive income, distributable income and adjusted distributable income. There are no adjustments for the periods presented.





About the Company

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while generating strong risk-adjusted yields for investors. Further information is available on our website, www.timbercreekfinancial.com .

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares and releases financial statements in accordance with IFRS. As a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Company discloses certain financial measures not recognized under IFRS and that do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS (collectively the "non-IFRS measures"). These non-IFRS measures are further described in Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") available on SEDAR+. Certain non-IFRS measures relating to net mortgages, adjusted net income and comprehensive income and adjusted distributable income have been shown below. The Company has presented such non-IFRS measures because the Manager believes they are relevant measures of the Company’s ability to earn and distribute cash dividends to shareholders and to evaluate its performance. The following non-IFRS financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to total net income and comprehensive income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company’s performance.

Net Mortgage Investments

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except units, per unit amounts and where otherwise noted)

The Company’s exposure to the financial returns is related to the net mortgage investments as mortgage syndication liabilities are non-recourse mortgages with periodic variance having no impact on Company's financial performance. Reconciliation of gross and net mortgage investments balance is as follows:

Net Mortgage Investments September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Mortgage investments, excluding mortgage syndications $ 1,071,397 $ 1,189,215 Mortgage syndications 576,373 611,291 Mortgage investments, including mortgage syndications 1,647,770 1,800,506 Mortgage syndication liabilities (576,373 ) (611,291 ) 1,071,397 1,189,215 Interest receivable (17,907 ) (10,812 ) Unamortized lender fees 4,882 6,801 Allowance for mortgage investments loss 10,234 10,605 Net mortgage investments $ 1,068,606 $ 1,195,809

Enhanced return portfolio

As at September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Other loan investments, net of allowance for credit loss $ 46,951 $ 59,956 Finance lease receivable, measured at amortized cost 6,020 6,020 Investment, measured at FVTPL 4,087 4,744 Joint venture investment in indirect real estate development 2,225 2,225 Total Enhanced Return Portfolio $ 59,283 $ 72,945

Real Estate Inventory, net of collateral liability

As at September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Real Estate Inventory $ 161,475 $ 30,245 Real Estate Inventory Collateral Liability (69,025 ) — Real Estate Inventory, net of collateral liability $ 92,450 $ 30,245





Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, Year ended December 31, NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 Net investment income on financial assets measured at amortized cost $ 30,303 $ 29,982 $ 94,483 $ 78,461 $ 109,803 Fair value gain and other income on financial assets measured at FVTPL 231 403 819 652 1,388 Net rental (loss) income (270 ) (291 ) (922 ) 127 (151 ) Fair value gain (loss) on real estate properties — — 63 (378 ) (296 ) Expenses (4,115 ) (7,530 ) (13,697 ) (15,921 ) (22,592 ) Income from operations $ 26,149 $ 22,564 $ 80,746 $ 62,941 $ 88,152 Financing costs: Financing cost on credit facility (7,444 ) (6,788 ) (22,550 ) (15,097 ) (23,234 ) Financing cost on convertible debentures (2,250 ) (2,256 ) (6,749 ) (6,762 ) (9,022 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 16,455 $ 13,520 $ 51,447 $ 41,082 $ 55,896 Payout ratio on earnings per share 87.4 % 107.2 % 84.1 % 105.3 % 103.3 % ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Net income and comprehensive income $ 16,455 $ 13,520 $ 51,447 $ 41,082 $ 55,896 Add: Net unrealized loss (gain) on financial assets measured at FVTPL (61 ) 369 (50 ) 1,691 1,546 Add: Net unrealized loss on real estate properties — — — 95 95 Adjusted net income and comprehensive income1 $ 16,394 $ 13,889 $ 51,397 $ 42,868 $ 57,537 Payout ratio on adjusted earnings per share1 87.7 % 104.3 % 84.2 % 100.9 % 100.3 % PER SHARE INFORMATION Dividends declared to shareholders $ 14,378 $ 14,491 $ 43,263 $ 43,241 $ 57,721 Weighted average common shares (in thousands) 83,347 84,005 83,621 83,505 83,622 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 0.69 Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.20 $ 0.16 $ 0.62 $ 0.49 $ 0.67 Earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.19 $ 0.16 $ 0.60 $ 0.49 $ 0.67 Adjusted earnings per share (basic)1 $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.61 $ 0.51 $ 0.69 Adjusted earnings per share (diluted)1 $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.60 $ 0.51 $ 0.69

1. Refer to non-IFRS measures section.

OPERATING RESULTS1 (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except units, per unit amounts and where otherwise noted) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, Year ended December 31, DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 Adjusted net income and comprehensive income1 $ 16,394 $ 13,889 $ 51,397 $ 42,868 $ 57,537 Less: Amortization of lender fees (1,747 ) (2,425 ) (6,393 ) (6,978 ) (8,726 ) Add: Lender fees received and receivable 1,053 1,076 4,434 5,652 7,708 Add: Amortization of financing costs, credit facility 129 253 554 722 984 Add: Amortization of financing costs, convertible debentures 243 250 729 753 1,006 Add: Accretion expense, convertible debentures 113 113 340 340 454 Add: Unrealized fair value gain on DSU (86 ) (78 ) (59 ) (168 ) (201 ) Add: Allowance for expected credit loss 692 3,732 1,867 4,682 7,482 Distributable income and adjusted distributable income1, 2 $ 16,791 $ 16,810 $ 52,869 $ 47,871 $ 66,244 Payout ratio on distributable income and adjusted distributable income1, 2 85.6 % 86.2 % 81.8 % 90.3 % 87.1 % PER SHARE INFORMATION Dividends declared to shareholders $ 14,378 $ 14,491 $ 43,263 $ 43,241 $ 57,721 Weighted average common shares (in thousands) 83,347 84,005 83,621 83,505 83,622 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 0.69 Distributable and adjusted distributable income per share 1 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.63 $ 0.57 $ 0.79

1. Refer to non-IFRS measures section.

2. There are no adjustments for the periods presented.





