Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended September 30, 2023

Business Highlights



Third quarter sales increased 23% Q/Q and decreased 31% Y/Y SSD controller sales: 3Q increased 5% to 10% Q/Q and decreased 10% to 15% Y/Y eMMC+UFS controller sales: 3Q increased 100% to 105% Q/Q and decreased 40% to 45% Y/Y SSD solutions sales: 3Q decreased 5% to 10% Q/Q and decreased 30% to 35% Y/Y



Financial Highlights

3Q 2023 GAAP 3Q 2023 Non-GAAP • Net sales $172.3 million (+23% Q/Q, -31% Y/Y) $172.3 million (+23% Q/Q, -31% Y/Y) • Gross margin 42.4% 42.5% • Operating margin 8.7% 13.8% • Earnings per diluted ADS $0.32 $0.63



TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion”, the “Company” or “we”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter of 2023, net sales (GAAP) increased sequentially to $172.3 million from $140.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. Net income (GAAP) decreased to $10.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted American Depositary Share of the Company (“ADS”) (GAAP), from net income (GAAP) of $11.0 million, or $0.33 per diluted ADS (GAAP), in the second quarter of 2023.

For the third quarter of 2023, net income (non-GAAP) increased to $21.1 million, or $0.63 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP), from net income (non-GAAP) of $12.6 million, or $0.38 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP), in the second quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Review

“We’re pleased with our strong performance in the third quarter as we began to see inventory levels in the channel normalize and OEM order patterns accelerate ahead of the anticipated holiday season demand,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “eMMC+UFS sales rebounded while our SSD controller sales again saw sequential growth. Our continuing investment in technology leadership in storage controllers has expanded our customer base for SSD and eMMC+UFS controllers and diversified our end-markets, leading to more stable and sustainable long-term growth.”

Key Financial Results

(in millions, except percentages and per ADS amounts)

GAAP Non-GAAP 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 3Q 2022 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 3Q 2022 Revenue $172.3 $140.4 $250.8 $172.3 $140.4 $250.8 Gross profit $73.1 $56.4 $119.1 $73.3 $59.7 $119.3 Percent of revenue 42.4% 40.2% 47.5% 42.5% 42.5% 47.6% Operating expenses $58.1 $54.6 $63.8 $49.5 $48.0 $56.6 Operating income $15.0 $1.8 $55.4 $23.8 $11.7 $62.7 Percent of revenue 8.7% 1.3% 22.1% 13.8% 8.3% 25.0% Earnings per diluted ADS $0.32 $0.33 $1.29 $0.63 $0.38 $1.53

Other Financial Information

(in millions) 3Q 2023

2Q 2023

3Q 2022

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments—end of period $350.3 $305.0 $253.9 Routine capital expenditures $6.3 $4.3 $7.4 Dividend payments -- -- $16.5 Share repurchases -- -- *



* $0.1m ADS cancellation fee for shares repurchased in prior quarter.



During the third quarter of 2023, we had $17.1 million of capital expenditures, including $6.3 million for the routine purchase of testing equipment, software, design tools and other items, and $10.8 million for building construction in Hsinchu.



Acquisition Update

On May 5, 2022, Silicon Motion and MaxLinear, Inc. (“MaxLinear”) entered into a merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”), pursuant to which Silicon Motion agreed to be acquired by MaxLinear, with (a) holders of Silicon Motion ordinary shares, par value $0.01 (each, a “Share”), to receive $23.385 in cash and 0.097 shares of MaxLinear common stock, par value $0.0001(“MaxLinear Common Stock”) for each Share that they hold (other than certain customary excluded Shares), and (b) ADS holders to receive $93.54 in cash and 0.388 shares of MaxLinear Common Stock for each ADS that they hold (other than ADSs representing certain customary excluded Shares), in each case, with cash in lieu of any fractional shares of MaxLinear Common Stock (collectively, the “Transaction”). On August 31, 2022, shareholders at Silicon Motion’s Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders approved the Transaction.

On July 26, 2023, Silicon Motion and MaxLinear received antitrust approval from the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People’s Republic of China (“SAMR Approval”). Shortly after receiving SAMR Approval, Silicon Motion received notice from MaxLinear of its purported termination of the Merger Agreement. MaxLinear did not provide any factual basis for its purported termination, and Silicon Motion believes its actions constituted a willful and material breach of the Merger Agreement. Silicon Motion has filed a claim in the Singapore International Arbitration Centre, which is the venue for dispute resolution under the Merger Agreement, and is pursuing payment of the termination fee of $160 million, further substantial damages, interest and costs.

Business Outlook

“We expect our business to continue to rebound in the fourth quarter as channel inventory normalizes and OEM demand further improves, leading to better-than-seasonal sequential revenue growth,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “Order patterns and visibility have improved significantly since the start of this year and with inventory levels normalizing and a strong pipeline of design wins, we are well positioned to deliver growth in 2024.”

For the fourth quarter of 2023, management expects:

GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustment Non-GAAP Revenue $190m to $198m

+10% to 15% Q/Q -- $190m to $198m

+10% to 15% Q/Q Gross margin 42.4% to 43.4% Approximately $0.2m* 42.5% to 43.5% Operating margin 7.8% to 10.6% Approximately $9.8 m to $10.8m** 13.5% to15.5%

* Projected gross margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.2 million of stock-based compensation.

** Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $9.8 million to $10.8 million of stock-based compensation and MaxLinear arbitration expenses.



Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s unaudited selected financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation and other items, including gross profit (non-GAAP), operating expenses (non-GAAP), operating income (non-GAAP), net income (non-GAAP), and earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP). These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure. We compensate for the limitations of our non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors as these non-GAAP results exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results and because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the Company. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with our forecasts, and for benchmarking our performance externally against our competitors. Also, when evaluating potential acquisitions, we exclude the items described below from our consideration of the target’s performance and valuation. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing the results from management’s perspective in addition to seeing our GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:

the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s on-going operating results;

the ability to better identify trends in the Company’s underlying business and perform related trend analysis;

a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company’s underlying business; and

an easier way to compare the Company’s operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of our competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

The following are explanations of each of the adjustments that we incorporate into our non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding each of these individual items in our reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges related to the fair value of restricted stock units awarded to employees. The Company believes that the exclusion of these non-cash charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to our peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, the Company believes it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact of share-based compensation on its operating results.

Restructuring charges relate to the restructuring of our underperforming product lines, principally the write-down of NAND flash, embedded DRAM and SSD inventory valuation and severance payments.

M&A transaction expenses consist of legal, financial advisory and other fees related to the Transaction.

MaxLinear arbitration expenses consist of legal, consultant and other fees related arbitration against MaxLinear.

Loss from settlement of litigation relates to an expense accrued in connection with a settlement of a lawsuit.

Foreign exchange loss (gain) consists of translation gains and/or losses of non-US$ denominated current assets and current liabilities, as well as certain other balance sheet items which result from the appreciation or depreciation of non-US$ currencies against the US$. We do not use financial instruments to manage the impact on our operations from changes in foreign exchange rates, and because our operations are subject to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, we therefore exclude foreign exchange gains and losses when presenting non-GAAP financial measures.

Unrealized holding loss (gain) on investments relates to the difference between market value and cost of long-term investments.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited) For Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Net Sales 250,812 140,361 172,333 745,163 436,763 Cost of sales 131,691 83,938 99,193 366,304 254,897 Gross profit 119,121 56,423 73,140 378,859 181,866 Operating expenses Research & development 47,727 41,336 41,740 136,607 117,926 Sales & marketing 9,375 7,248 6,862 25,908 20,715 General & administrative 6,949 6,021 8,939 27,098 20,323 Loss from settlement of litigation (300 ) - 591 400 591 Operating income 55,370 1,818 15,008 188,846 22,311 Non-operating income (expense) Interest income, net 750 2,736 3,480 1,375 8,026 Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (2,293 ) 1,223 569 (4,318 ) 2,030 Unrealized holding gain(loss) on investments - 6,135 (2,828 ) - 8,053 Others, net - - - 1 - Subtotal (1,543 ) 10,094 1,221 (2,942 ) 18,109 Income before income tax 53,827 11,912 16,229 185,904 40,420 Income tax expense 10,936 868 5,642 36,929 8,639 Net income 42,891 11,044 10,587 148,975 31,781 Earnings per basic ADS 1.30 0.33 0.32 4.47 0.95 Earnings per diluted ADS 1.29 0.33 0.32 4.45 0.95 Margin Analysis: Gross margin 47.5 % 40.2 % 42.4 % 50.8 % 41.6 % Operating margin 22.1 % 1.3 % 8.7 % 25.3 % 5.1 % Net margin 17.1 % 7.9 % 6.1 % 20.0 % 7.3 % Additional Data: Weighted avg. ADS equivalents 33,050 33,409 33,413 33,325 33,332 Diluted ADS equivalents 33,140 33,438 33,471 33,448 33,431







Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited) For Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Gross profit (GAAP) 119,121 56,423 73,140 378,859 181,866 Gross margin (GAAP) 47.5 % 40.2 % 42.4 % 50.8 % 41.6 % Stock-based compensation (A) 143 71 94 370 300 Restructuring charges - 3,222 88 136 3,347 Gross profit (non-GAAP) 119,264 59,716 73,322 379,365 185,513 Gross margin (non-GAAP) 47.6 % 42.5 % 42.5 % 50.9 % 42.5 % Operating expenses (GAAP) 63,751 54,605 58,132 190,013 159,555 Stock-based compensation (A) (5,679 ) (2,359 ) (3,751 ) (13,451 ) (11,460 ) M&A transaction expenses (1,766 ) (1,548 ) (708 ) (8,444 ) (2,893 ) MaxLinear arbitration expenses - - (2,904 ) - (2,904 ) Restructuring charges - (2,664 ) (661 ) - (4,581 ) Loss from settlement of litigation 300 - (591 ) (400 ) (591 ) Operating expenses (non-GAAP) 56,606 48,034 49,517 167,718 137,126 Operating profit (GAAP) 55,370 1,818 15,008 188,846 22,311 Operating margin (GAAP) 22.1 % 1.3 % 8.7 % 25.3 % 5.1 % Total adjustments to operating profit 7,288 9,864 8,797 22,801 26,076 Operating profit (non-GAAP) 62,658 11,682 23,805 211,647 48,387 Operating margin (non-GAAP) 25.0 % 8.3 % 13.8 % 28.4 % 11.1 % Non-operating income (expense) (GAAP) (1,543 ) 10,094 1,221 (2,942 ) 18,109 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 2,293 (1,223 ) (569 ) 4,318 (2,030 ) Unrealized holding loss (gain)

on investments - (6,135 ) 2,828 - (8,053 ) Non-operating income (expense) (non-GAAP) 750 2,736 3,480 1,376 8,026 Net income (GAAP) 42,891 11,044 10,587 148,975 31,781 Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP

adjustments 9,581 2,506 11,056 27,119 15,993 Income tax impact of non-GAAP

adjustments (1,311 ) (965 ) (584 ) (3,234 ) (2,968 ) Net income (non-GAAP) 51,161 12,585 21,059 172,860 44,806 Earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP) $1.29 $0.33 $0.32 $4.45 $0.95 Earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) $1.53 $0.38 $0.63 $5.13 $1.33 Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP) 33,140 33,438 33,471 33,448 33,431 Non-GAAP adjustments 263 115 128 249 136 Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) 33,403 33,553 33,599 33,697 33,567 (A) Excludes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of sales 143 71 94 370 300 Research & development 4,029 1,315 2,422 9,007 7,605 Sales & marketing 615 435 521 1,684 1,496 General & administrative 1,035 609 808 2,760 2,359





Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(In thousands, unaudited) Sep. 30 Jun. 30, Sep. 30, 2022 2023 2023 ($) ($) ($) Cash and cash equivalents 199,215 249,830 295,385 Accounts receivable (net) 229,692 166,020 193,389 Inventories 305,566 250,524 199,003 Refundable deposits – current 48,500 49,480 49,445 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,899 15,916 16,896 Total current assets 796,872 731,770 754,118 Long-term investments 8,333 19,767 17,023 Property and equipment (net) 133,499 156,962 162,107 Other assets 22,778 38,077 33,672 Total assets 961,482 946,576 966,920 Accounts payable 70,731 12,529 26,975 Income tax payable 46,211 31,272 26,279 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 105,855 78,771 77,502 Total current liabilities 222,797 122,572 130,756 Other liabilities 44,328 64,562 62,112 Total liabilities 267,125 187,134 192,868 Shareholders’ equity 694,357 759,442 774,052 Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity 961,482 946,576 966,920





Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited) For Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Net income 42,891 11,044 10,587 148,975 31,781 Depreciation & amortization 4,864 5,381 8,043 13,995 19,032 Stock-based compensation 5,822 2,430 3,845 13,821 11,760 Investment losses (gain) & disposals 3 (5,945 ) 3,135 5 (7,556 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (10,940 ) 23,134 39,302 (132,913 ) 52,910 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 42,640 36,044 64,912 43,883 107,927 Purchase of property & equipment (8,568 ) (10,085 ) (17,052 ) (25,148 ) (40,687 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (8,568 ) (10,085 ) (17,052 ) (25,148 ) (40,687 ) Dividend payments (16,499 ) (15 ) - (49,941 ) (15 ) Share repurchases (109 ) * - - (133,155 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (16,608 ) (15 ) - (183,096 ) (15 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash 17,464 25,944 47,860 (164,361 ) 67,225 Effect of foreign exchange changes 1,482 (1,273 ) (2,528 ) 2,723 (3,977 ) Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—beginning of period 234,939 280,300 304,971 415,523 287,055 Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—end of period 253,885 304,971 350,303 253,885 350,303 * ADS cancellation fee for shares repurchased in prior quarter

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although such statements are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual market trends or our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the unpredictable volume and timing of customer orders, which are not fixed by contract but vary on a purchase order basis; the loss of one or more key customers or the significant reduction, postponement, rescheduling or cancellation of orders from one or more customers; general economic conditions or conditions in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets; the impact of inflation on our business and customer’s businesses and any effect this has on economic activity in the markets in which we operate; the effects on our business and our customer’s business taking into account the ongoing US-China tariffs and trade disputes together with the uncertainties associated with any future outbreaks of COVID-19, including, but not limited to, the emergence of variants to the original COVID-19 strain; the recent increases in tensions between Taiwan and China including enhanced military activities; decreases in the overall average selling prices of our products; changes in the relative sales mix of our products; changes in our cost of finished goods; supply chain disruptions that have affected us and our industry as well as other industries on a global basis; the payment, or non-payment, of cash dividends in the future at the discretion of our board of directors and any announced planned increases in such dividends; changes in our cost of finished goods; the availability, pricing, and timeliness of delivery of other components and raw materials used in the products we sell given the current raw material supply shortages being experienced in our industry; our customers’ sales outlook, purchasing patterns, and inventory adjustments based on consumer demands and general economic conditions; any potential impairment charges that may be incurred related to businesses previously acquired or divested in the future; our ability to successfully develop, introduce, and sell new or enhanced products in a timely manner; and the timing of new product announcements or introductions by us or by our competitors. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 28, 2023. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release.

