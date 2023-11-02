Paycom Software (PAYC) Tanks After Revenue Shortfall and Dismal 2024 Guidance – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

The investigation focuses on the propriety of Paycom’s statements and risk disclosures concerning the company’s core Beti platform.

On Oct. 31, 2023, Paycom reported its Q3 2023 financial results, including disappointing Q3 revenues, and guided for Q4 2023 and 2024 revenues that were significantly below consensus estimates. At the earnings call, Paycom CEO Craig Boelte explained that Paycom’s growth is being curbed by cannibalization, noting that clients have been cutting down spending on some services and other purchases because Beti has made them nonessential.

Analysts at Jeffries reportedly stated, “While investors were braced for soft results and guidance, PAYC shocked everyone by providing an initial 2024 outlook for 10% to 12% rev growth” and “[m]anagement largely attributed the second half weakness to cannibalization of services revenue.” Another analyst at BMO Capital Markets reportedly said “[t]he challenges facing Paycom are now fully exposed following the Q3 miss and guide down for 2024.”

In response, the price of Paycom shares crashed $94.28 lower (or down about 38%) on Nov. 1, 2023.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and are investigating whether Paycom may have misled investors about the potentially adverse impact that Beti could have on other sources of revenue,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

