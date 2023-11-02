STEP Energy Services Ltd. Announces Appointment of New Independent Director Edward Lafehr and Retirement of Jason Skehar

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEP Energy Services Ltd. (“STEP”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Edward LaFehr as an independent director of STEP’s board of directors, effective November 1, 2023. Mr. LaFehr has 40 years of experience in the energy industry managing large and complex onshore and offshore E&P assets. He currently serves as a director of Vaalco Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY), a position he has held since Vaalco’s combination with TransGlobe Energy in October 2022; Mr. LaFehr was appointed to TransGlobe Energy’s board in March 2019. Mr. LaFehr previously served as the president and chief executive officer of Baytex Energy Corporation for six years. Before joining Baytex, Mr. LaFehr held various senior leadership positions at Amoco, BP, Talisman, and TAQA. Mr. LaFehr also served on the board of directors of the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada (EPAC) from 2018 through January of 2023. He was also active with the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) from 2012 to 2014 and was the chairperson of CAPP’s Alberta Energy Policy Group in 2013. Mr. LaFehr holds Master’s degrees in geophysics and mineral economics from Stanford University and the Colorado School of Mines, respectively. He obtained his Bachelor of Science in geophysics from the University of Utah.



Steve Glanville, president and CEO of STEP, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Ed as a member of our board of directors. Ed is a seasoned industry executive with a deep understanding of E&P operations, and we look forward to benefiting from his experience and insights as we work to achieve our strategic goals.”

STEP also announces that Mr. Jason Skehar retired as a member of the board of directors effective November 1, 2023. Mr. Skehar has served as a board member since June 2012 and was a member of STEP’s HSE, Compensation and Corporate Governance (C&CG), and Audit Committees.

Mr. Glanville adds, “In his over 11 years of dedicated service, Mr. Skehar has been an invaluable member of the STEP-family and we are grateful for his insight and counsel during his tenure on STEP’s board. His unwavering commitment and prudent guidance have played a pivotal role in shaping our organization, helping us navigate through times of success and turbulence. On behalf of STEP’s board and management team, I extend our heartfelt thanks for his valuable contributions to our organization.”

Following the resignation of Mr. Skehar and the appointment of Mr. LaFehr, STEP’s board of directors consists of seven members. Also following Mr. Skehar’s resignation from his committee appointments, STEP’s director Ms. Rachel Moore was appointed to STEP’s Audit and C&CG Committees and Mr. LaFehr was appointed to STEP’s HSE Committee as chair. STEP’s director, Ms. Evelyn Angelle, also assumed the position of lead director for STEP’s board of directors.

ABOUT STEP

STEP is an energy services company that provides coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and hydraulic fracturing solutions. Our combination of modern equipment along with our commitment to safety and quality execution has differentiated STEP in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals and higher pressures. STEP has a high-performance, safety-focused culture and its experienced technical office and field professionals are committed to providing innovative, reliable, and cost-effective solutions to its clients.

Founded in 2011 as a specialized deep capacity coiled tubing company, STEP has grown into a North American service provider delivering completion and stimulation services to exploration and production (“E&P”) companies in Canada and the U.S. Our Canadian services are focused in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (“WCSB”), while in the U.S., our fracturing and coiled tubing services are focused in the Permian and Eagle Ford in Texas, the Uinta-Piceance and Niobrara-DJ basins in Colorado and the Bakken in North Dakota.

Our four core values; Safety, Trust, Execution and Possibilities inspire our team of professionals to provide differentiated levels of service, with a goal of flawless execution and an unwavering focus on safety.

