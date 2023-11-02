Webtoons Market is Predicted to Garner $56.1 Billion, Globally, by 2030: says Allied Market Research

Wilmington, DE, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global webtoons market is driven by factors such as the rise in the adoption of digital platforms and devices such as smartphones and tablets by leading companies worldwide to invest more in technological developments and the increasing usage of the internet. Based on type, the comedy segment generated the highest market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout 2030. Regionally, Europe is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR in 2030.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global webtoons market is predicted to garner a revenue of $56.1 billion by 2030. The market accounted for $3.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to rise at a noteworthy CAGR of 36.8% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers a panoramic analysis of altering market dynamics, value chains, top segments, key investment pockets, regional insights, and competitive scenarios.

The global webtoons market is predicted to see prominent growth owing to the adoption of digital platforms and devices such as smartphones and tablets by renowned organizations to spend more on technological advancements and the rising use of the internet. Furthermore, the increasing utilization of digital comics to minimize requirements for drawing instruments including drawing pens and screen tone is predicted to create extensive growth opportunities for the market over the analysis timeframe.

By type, the comedy segment generated the highest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global webtoons market, and is predicted to continue steady growth over the analysis timeframe. However, the romance segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 37.7% over the forecast period.

By revenue model, the adds bases segment accounted for the maximum market share in terms of revenue in 2021, generating more than half of the global market. On the contrary, the subscription segment is expected to grow at the greatest CAGR of 41.5% during the estimated timeframe.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, providing more than two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. However, Europe is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 39.0% over the analysis timeframe. The report also presents a regional analysis of Europe and LAMEA.

Prominent market players:

Izneo Webtoon

NAVER Corp.

Webtoon Factory

Kakao Corp.

KidariStudio

Lezhin Entertainment

Ridibooks (RIDI Corp)

ToryComics

Toomics Global

Tappytoon

