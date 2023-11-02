Potato Starch Market Size (USD 2346.8 million by 2031 with a CAGR of 3.1% ) - which is Booming Strong Growth in the Globe till 2031

PUNE, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potato Starch Market with analysis of such parameters i.e. industry growth drivers, supply and demand, risks, market attractiveness, annual growth comparison, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces model. Potato Starch Market report gives inside and out audit of the Expansion Drivers, Potential Challenges, Distinctive Trends, and Opportunities for Market Players. | No. of pages: 129 Report which offers an in-depth study Grounded on Applications (Food Industry,Paper Industry,Chemical Industry,Texitile Industry,Others), and Types (Industrial Grade,Food Grade,Other Grade) and expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2031)

Avebe (NL)

Emsland Group (DE)

Roquette (FR)

KMC (DK)

Südstärke (DE)

Aloja Starkelsen (LV)

Pepees (PL)

Penford (Ingredion) (US)

Vimal (UA)

Novidon Starch (NL)

Lyckeby (SE)

PPZ Niechlow (PL)

Western Polymer (US)

Agrana (AT)

AKV Langholt (DK)

WPPZ (PL)

Manitoba Starch Products (CA)

Nailun Group (CN)

Beidahuang Potato Group (CN)

Weston (CN)

Lantian Starch (CN)

Guyuan Yaxue Starch (CN)

Qilianxue Starch (CN)

Yunnan Starch (CN)

Huaou Starch (CN)

Qingji Potato (CN)

Potato Starch Market Report Contains 2023: -

Complete overview of the global Potato Starch Market

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Potato Starch Markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Description and analysis of Potato Starch market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Potato Starch Market and current trends in the enterprise

Potato Starch Market Summary:

Potato starch is starch extracted from potatoes. The cells of the root tubers of the potato plant contain starch grains (leucoplasts). To extract the starch, the potatoes are crushed; the starch grains are released from the destroyed cells. The starch is then washed out and dried to powder. Potato starch products are essential in the food, paper, adhesives and building and textile industries.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Potato Starch Market



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Potato Starch market size is estimated to be worth USD 1954 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2346.8 million by 2031with a CAGR of 3.1% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Industrial Grade accounting for Percent of the Potato Starch global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2031, growing at a revisedCAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Food Industry segment is altered to anCAGR throughout this forecast period.



According to QYR’s analysts, the concentration of Potato Starch industry is relatively high. The top ten companies accounted for about 2/3 production volume market share. The major production regions mainly locate in Europe, USA and China. And the major manufacturers are included Avebe (NL), Emsland Group (DE), Roquette (FR), KMC (DK), Südstärke (DE), Aloja Starkelsen (LV), Pepees (PL), Penford (Ingredion) (US), Vimal (UA), Novidon Starch (NL), Lyckeby (SE), PPZ Niechlow (PL), Western Polymer (US), Agrana (AT), AKV Langholt (DK), WPPZ (PL), Manitoba Starch Products (CA), Nailun Group (CN), Beidahuang Potato Group (CN), Weston (CN), Lantian Starch (CN), Guyuan Yaxue Starch (CN), Qilianxue Starch (CN), Yunnan Starch (CN), Huaou Starch (CN) and Qingji Potato (CN), etc.



The major manufacturers mainly concentrate in Europe, North America, Japan and China. Europe production share took 73%, North American Potato Starch production share was about 6%, and Japan production share also took 6%. China took about 10%.



Potato Starch is an important crop extraction material which can be used for food industry, paper industry, chemical industry, textile industry and other industry. The largest end usem food industry, for Potato Starch, is about 56% of consumption. The use of Potato Starch in Paper Industry was another important application, and accounted for about 20% of Potato Starch consumption.



Global Potato Starch Scope and Segment



Potato Starch market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Potato Starch market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2031.

Global Potato Starch Market: Market Segmentation Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), manufacturers, Type, and Application. Market segmentation creates subsets of a market based on product type, end-user or application, Geographic, and other factors. By understanding the market segments, the decision-maker can leverage this targeting in product, sales, and marketing strategies. Market segments can power your product development cycles by informing how you create product offerings for different segments.

Based on Product Type, this report shows the creation, income, cost, piece of the pie, and development pace of each kind, principally split into:



Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Other Grade



On the Basis of the End-User/Applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate:



Food Industry

Paper Industry

Chemical Industry

Texitile Industry

Others

Enquire before purchasing this report - https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19951558

