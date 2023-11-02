CNG Tank Market Size (USD 1180 million by 2031 with a CAGR of 2.9% ) - which is Booming Strong Growth in the Globe till 2031

PUNE, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNG Tank Market with analysis of such parameters i.e. industry growth drivers, supply and demand, risks, market attractiveness, annual growth comparison, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces model. CNG Tank Market report gives inside and out audit of the Expansion Drivers, Potential Challenges, Distinctive Trends, and Opportunities for Market Players. | No. of pages: 109 Report which offers an in-depth study Grounded on Applications (Shipping,Land Transportation), and Types (Glass Fiber Composite Material,Carbon Fiber Composite,Metal Material) and expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2031)

List of Top Key Players in CNG Tank Market Report Are:

The survey describes the qualities of the entire company based on industry-wide analysis.

Faber Industrie

Hexagon Composites ASA

Luxfer Gas Cylinder

Beijing Tianhai Industry

Worthington Cylinders GmbH

Quantum Fuel System Technologies

Everest Kanto Cylinder

Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment

FIBA Technologies

CIMC Enric Holdings

Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou)

CNG Tank Market Report Contains 2023: -

Complete overview of the global CNG Tank Market

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional CNG Tank Markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Description and analysis of CNG Tank market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global CNG Tank Market and current trends in the enterprise

CNG Tank Market Summary:

CNG Tank Refers to the Tank for storing compressed natural gas



Market Analysis and Insights: Global CNG Tank Market



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global CNG Tank market size is estimated to be worth USD 994 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1180 million by 2031with a CAGR of 2.9% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Glass Fiber Composite Material accounting for Percent of the CNG Tank global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2031, growing at a revisedCAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Shipping segment is altered to anCAGR throughout this forecast period.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the increase in green fleet and development of type V tanks.



In terms of production side, this report researches the CNG Tank capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2031.



In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of CNG Tank by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2031.



Global CNG Tank Scope and Segment



CNG Tank market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global CNG Tank market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2031.

Global CNG Tank Market: Market Segmentation Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), manufacturers, Type, and Application. Market segmentation creates subsets of a market based on product type, end-user or application, Geographic, and other factors. By understanding the market segments, the decision-maker can leverage this targeting in product, sales, and marketing strategies. Market segments can power your product development cycles by informing how you create product offerings for different segments.

Based on Product Type, this report shows the creation, income, cost, piece of the pie, and development pace of each kind, principally split into:



Glass Fiber Composite Material

Carbon Fiber Composite

Metal Material



On the Basis of the End-User/Applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate:



Shipping

Land Transportation

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the CNG Tank Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the CNG Tank Market

Valuable Points from CNG Tank Market Research Report 2022-2031:

Significant changes in Market dynamics.

Reporting and assessment of recent industry developments.

A complete background analysis, which includes a valuation of the parental CNG Tank Market.

Current, Historical, and projected size of the CNG Tank Market from the viewpoint of both value and volume.

CNG Tank Market segmentation according to Top Regions.

CNG Tank Market shares and strategies of key Manufacturers.

Emerging Specific segments and regional for CNG Tank Market.

An objective valuation of the trajectory of the Market.

Recommendations to Top Companies for reinforcement of their foothold in the market.

CNG Tank Market Report Gives Answers to Following Key Questions:

What will the growth rate of the CNG Tank market be? What is the analysis of the sales volume, sales and prices of the leading manufacturers in the CNG Tank market?

What are the key drivers of the Global CNG Tank Market? Who are the major players in the CNG Tank market?

Who are the key market players in the CNG Tank Market? Which Market opportunities, risks and business strategies adopted by them?

What are the CNG Tank market opportunities and threats facing suppliers in the global CNG Tank Industry?

What is the regional sales, revenue and price analysis of the CNG Tank industry? Who are the distributors, traders and resellers in the CNG Tank market?

Which are the major regions for dissimilar trades that are expected to eyewitness astonishing growth for the CNG Tank Market?

What are the regional growth trends and the leading revenue-generating regions for the CNG Tank Market?

Key Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date statistics compiled by our researchers. These provide you with historical and forecast data, which is analysed to tell you why your market is set to change

This enables you to anticipate market changes to remain ahead of your competitors

You will be able to copy data from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your marketing plans, business presentations, or other strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and table format will enable you to pinpoint the information you require quickly

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry concerning recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

Includes in-depth analysis of the market from various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global CNG Tank market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Research Methodology and Statistical Scope

1.1 Market Definition and Statistical Scope of CNG Tank

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.2.1 CNG Tank Segment by Type

1.2.2 CNG Tank Segment by Application

1.3 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.3.1 Research Methodology

1.3.2 Research Process

1.3.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.3.4 Base Year

1.3.5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 CNG Tank Market Overview

2.1 Global Market Overview

2.1.1 Global CNG Tank Market Size (M USD) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2031)

2.1.2 Global CNG Tank Sales Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2031)

2.2 Market Segment Executive Summary

2.3 Global Market Size by Region

3 CNG Tank Market Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global CNG Tank Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Global CNG Tank Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.3 CNG Tank Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4 Global CNG Tank Average Price by Manufacturers

3.5 Manufacturers CNG Tank Sales Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 CNG Tank Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3.6.1 CNG Tank Market Concentration Rate

3.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest CNG Tank Players Market Share by Revenue

3.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 CNG Tank Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 CNG Tank Industry Chain Analysis

4.2 Market Overview and Market Concentration Analysis of Key Raw Materials

4.3 Midstream Market Analysis

4.4 Downstream Customer Analysis

5 The Development and Dynamics of CNG Tank Market

5.1 Key Development Trends

5.2 Driving Factors

5.3 Market Challenges

5.4 Market Restraints

5.5 Industry News

5.5.1 New Product Developments

5.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.5.3 Expansions

5.5.4 Collaboration/Supply Contracts

5.6 Industry Policies

6 CNG Tank Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Evaluation Matrix of Segment Market Development Potential (Type)

6.2 Global CNG Tank Sales Market Share by Type

6.3 Global CNG Tank Market Size Market Share by Type

6.4 Global CNG Tank Price by Type

7 CNG Tank Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Evaluation Matrix of Segment Market Development Potential (Application)

7.2 Global CNG Tank Market Sales by Application

7.3 Global CNG Tank Market Size (M USD) by Application

7.4 Global CNG Tank Sales Growth Rate by Application

8 CNG Tank Market Segmentation by Region

8.1 Global CNG Tank Sales by Region

8.1.1 Global CNG Tank Sales by Region

8.1.2 Global CNG Tank Sales Market Share by Region

8.2 North America

8.2.1 North America CNG Tank Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe CNG Tank Sales by Country

8.4.1 Asia Pacific CNG Tank Sales by Region

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.5 South America

8.5.1 South America CNG Tank Sales by Country

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Argentina

8.5.4 Columbia

8.6 Middle East and Africa

8.6.1 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank Sales by Region

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 UAE

8.6.4 Egypt

8.6.5 Nigeria

8.6.6 South Africa

9 Key Companies Profiled

10 CNG Tank Market Forecast by Region

10.1 Global CNG Tank Market Size Forecast

10.2 Global CNG Tank Market Forecast by Region

10.2.1 North America Market Size Forecast by Country

10.2.2 Europe CNG Tank Market Size Forecast by Country

10.2.3 Asia Pacific CNG Tank Market Size Forecast by Region

10.2.4 South America CNG Tank Market Size Forecast by Country

10.2.5 Middle East and Africa Forecasted Consumption of CNG Tank by Country

11 Forecast Market by Type and by Application

11.1 Global CNG Tank Market Forecast by Type

11.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of CNG Tank by Type

11.1.2 Global CNG Tank Market Size Forecast by Type

11.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of CNG Tank by Type

11.2 Global CNG Tank Market Forecast by Application

11.2.1 Global CNG Tank Sales (K Units) Forecast by Application

11.2.2 Global CNG Tank Market Size (M USD) Forecast by Application

Continue…………

