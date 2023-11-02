South Africa Asset-based Lending Market is Expected to Reach $2.27 Billion, by 2031: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the South Africa asset-based lending market garnered $601.73 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $2.27 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $601.73 million Market Size in 2031 $2.27 billion CAGR 14.5% No. of Pages in Report 120 Segments covered Type, Interest Rate, and End user Drivers Improving liquidity Easier qualification criteria for South Africa asset-based lending Access to large sums of money Opportunities Technological advancements in South Africa asset-based lending Restraints Higher costs and complexities Strict repayment schedule

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the South Africa asset-based lending market owing the increased demand for loans due to lockdowns.

Some businesses changed their revolving credit facilities from secured cash-flow-based to asset-based lines of credit due to the financial hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. These facilities were applicable to businesses in retail, wholesale (such as equipment-rental and food-and-beverage companies), and general distribution, where large quantities of inventory are more typical.

Thus, the pandemic had a positive impact on the South Africa asset-based lending industry.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the South Africa asset-based lending market based on type, interest rate, and end user. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the receivable financing segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the South Africa asset-based lending market revenue in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. Moreover, the others segment would display the fastest CAGR of 18.1% throughout the forecast period.

By interest rate, the fixed rate segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around two-thirds of the South Africa asset-based lending market and is expected to dominate the market by 2031. The floating rate segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 16.3% throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than three-fifths of the South Africa asset-based lending market and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period.

The key market players analyzed in the South Africa asset-based lending market report include Barclays Bank PLC, White Oak Financial, LLC, First National Bank, African Bank, Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase And Co., Wells Fargo, Investec, and HSBC Bank plc. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

