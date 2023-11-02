Smart Air Purifier Market to Reach US$ 18.0 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Awareness of Air Pollution and Growing Demand for Smart Home Devices

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat's most recent industry analysis, the Global Smart Air Purifier Market value is estimated at US$ 8.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 10.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A smart air purifier is a high-tech air purification system that includes smart technology that allows users to remotely monitor and regulate indoor air quality via smartphones, tablets, or other connected devices. These devices are intended to filter pollutants, allergens, dust, smoke, and other hazardous particles from the air, thereby improving indoor air quality and producing a healthier living environment.

Growing public awareness of the harmful effects of indoor air pollution on health has fueled demand for air purifiers. People are becoming increasingly aware of the quality of the air they breathe indoors, particularly in urban places where air pollution is a major issue.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global smart air purifier market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global smart air purifier market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global smart air purifier market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Smart Air Purifier Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, HEPA filter segment held the leading market share of more than 84% in 2022. The segment is also anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 8.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 18.0 billion Growth Rate 10.8% Dominant Segment HEPA Filter Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Increasing pollution in developing countries

Increased awareness of air quality

Advancements in smart technology Companies Profiled Honeywell International Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sunbeam Products, Inc.

Xiaomi Corporation

Blueair

LTD.

Whirlpool

Americair Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Dyson

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global smart air purifier market include,

In April 2023, Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, which has a particle clean air delivery rate (PCADR) of up to 400m3/h and delivers 6660L of purified air per minute with 360° all-round air intake.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global smart air purifier market growth include Honeywell International Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sunbeam Products, Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Blueair LTD., Whirlpool, Americair Corporation, Sharp Corporation, and Dyson, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global smart air purifier market based on type, application and region

Global Smart Air Purifier Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type HEPA Filter Activated Carbon Others

Global Smart Air Purifier Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Residential Commercial

Global Smart Air Purifier Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Smart Air Purifier Market US Canada Latin America Smart Air Purifier Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Smart Air Purifier Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Smart Air Purifier Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Smart Air Purifier Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Smart Air Purifier Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Smart Air Purifier Report:

What will be the market value of the global Smart Air Purifier market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Smart Air Purifier market?

What are the market drivers of the global Smart Air Purifier market?

What are the key trends in the global Smart Air Purifier market?

Which is the leading region in the global Smart Air Purifier market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Smart Air Purifier market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Smart Air Purifier market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

