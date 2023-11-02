Wireless Charging System Market Set to Hit US$ 25.2 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Demand for Wireless Charging in Consumer Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial Applications

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Wireless Charging System Market value is estimated at US$ 6.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 21.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A wireless charging system is a technology that allows electronic gadgets to be charged without the use of physical connectors or wires. It transfers power between a charging pad (or mat) and a compatible device, such as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other devices, using electromagnetic fields. Coils on the charging pad generate an electromagnetic field, and coils on the receiving device transform this field back into electrical energy, which is then utilized to charge the gadget's battery.

Wireless charging is not just for electronics. It is being used in a variety of industries, including automotive (for EVs), healthcare (for medical devices), and industrial applications. Wireless charging technology's adaptability supports market expansion.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global wireless charging system market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific).

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global wireless charging system market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global wireless charging system market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Wireless Charging System Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, Due to the large number of resonant unit sales, the resonant segment held the greatest market share in 2022. The increased use of charging technology for hefty batteries will drive segment growth.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 6.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 25.2 billion Growth Rate 21.8% Dominant Segment Resonant Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Expansion into various industries

Rising consumer awareness

Proliferation of mobile devices Companies Profiled Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Qualcomm Incorporated

Texas Instruments

Integrated Device Technology Inc.

Powermat Technologies Ltd

WiTricity Corporation

Energizer Holdings Inc

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Sony Corporation

Fulton Innovation LLC

Telefónica S.A.

Rogers Communications Inc.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global wireless charging system market include,

In May 2023, Wireless charging for medical devices was introduced by Resonant Link, a wireless power firm. It can be used to power medical devices such as titanium cannula implants.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global wireless charging system market growth include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments, Integrated Device Technology Inc., Powermat Technologies Ltd, WiTricity Corporation, Energizer Holdings Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Sony Corporation, Fulton Innovation LLC, Telefónica S.A., and Rogers Communications Inc., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global wireless charging system market based on type, application and region

Global Wireless Charging System Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Inductive Resonant Radio Frequency Others

Global Wireless Charging System Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Electronics Automotive Industrial Healthcare Aerospace & Defense

Global Wireless Charging System Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Wireless Charging System Market US Canada Latin America Wireless Charging System Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Wireless Charging System Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Wireless Charging System Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Wireless Charging System Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Wireless Charging System Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

