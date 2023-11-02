Car Sharing Market to Reach US$ 51.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Urbanization and Demand for Convenient and Affordable Transportation | Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat's most recent industry analysis, the Global Car Sharing Market value is estimated at US$ 18.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 15.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Car sharing is a type of mobility service in which people can borrow a vehicle for a short period, usually by the hour or minute. Car sharing services provide users with access to a car without the responsibilities and costs of ownership, making it a handy and cost-effective alternative to traditional automobile ownership. Users can borrow a car as needed, generally through a smartphone app, and return it to a predetermined spot when finished.

Car sharing allows customers to borrow a vehicle whenever they need it, without the long-term commitments of ownership. Furthermore, the availability of car sharing services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the ability to pick up and drop off automobiles at convenient locations contribute to its appeal.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Car Sharing market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Car Sharing market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Car Sharing market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Car Sharing Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, in 2022, the free floating car sharing segment is expected to be worth more than US$1 billion. It is a completely self-service automobile sharing concept with no limitations.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 18.5 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 51.7 billion Growth Rate 15.8% Dominant Segment Free floating car sharing Dominant Region Europe Key Market Drivers Stringent government regulations for reducing emission

Growing adoption of vehicles enabled with advanced technology Companies Profiled Hertz Corporation

DriveNow GmbH & Co. KG

Communauto Inc.

Car2Go

CarShare Australia

Orix Corporation

Lyft Inc.

Zipcar Inc

Regina Car Share Co-operative

Turo Inc.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global car sharing market include,

In April 2022, Ekar, a Middle Eastern mobility startup, launched its contactless peer-to-peer car-sharing service in Saudi Arabia, with the entire vehicle rental procedure being contactless.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global Car Sharing market growth include Hertz Corporation, DriveNow GmbH & Co. KG, Communauto Inc., Car2Go, CarShare Australia, Orix Corporation., Lyft Inc., Zipcar Inc., Regina Car Share Co-operative, and Turo Inc., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global Car Sharing market based on type, application and region

Global Car Sharing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Peer-to-Peer Car Sharing Station Based Car Sharing Free Floating Car Sharing

Global Car Sharing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Corporate Business Private

Global Car Sharing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Car Sharing Market US Canada Latin America Car Sharing Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Car Sharing Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Car Sharing Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Car Sharing Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Car Sharing Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Car Sharing Report:

What will be the market value of the global Car Sharing market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Car Sharing market?

What are the market drivers of the global Car Sharing market?

What are the key trends in the global Car Sharing market?

Which is the leading region in the global Car Sharing market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Car Sharing market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Car Sharing market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

