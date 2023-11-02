Pet Clothing Market Size Projected to Attain $7 Billion by 2028 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet clothing market size was USD 5.01 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow from USD 5.17 billion in 2021 to USD 7 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4% during the 2021-2028 period. Factors such as the growing preference for sustainable clothing and the increasing focus on the introduction of innovative pet clothing are expected to favor the market growth during the forecast period.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Pet Clothing Market:

L. Shareholding Company Ltd. (Oxford, U.K.)

MEDICAL PET SHIRTS INTERNATIONAL B.V. (Bleiswijk, Netherland)

Bitch New York (New York, U.S.)

Moshiqa (Los Angeles, U.S.)

Petrageous Designs (California, U.S.)

Pet Rageous Designs LLC. (Burlington, U.S.)

MILK&PEPPER (Cholet, France)

TRIXIE Heimtierbedarf GmbH & Co. KG (Tarp, Germany)

PETstock (South Melbourne, Australia)

CANADA POOCH (Toronto, Canada)

BedheadPajamas Inc. (California, U.S.)

What does the Report Provide?

The global market for pet clothing report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will affect the growth. Furthermore, the report provides insights into the regional segment that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It also includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate which will further contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth between 2021 and 2028.

DRIVING FACTORS

Growing Preference for Sustainable Clothing to Propel Market Growth

The increasing concern related to the disposal of plastic is propelling the demand for plant-based fabrics such as hemp, cotton, and others. Fashionable clothing may often result in growing discomfort for pets such as Labradors and Golden Retrievers due to tight fitting or skin allergies. Therefore, the manufacturers are focusing on developing sustainable clothing that will protect pets from harsh climate and other external factors. Therefore, the high demand for sustainable fabric is expected to bode well for the global pet clothing market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in November 2020, K9 Wear, a dog apparel manufacturer, announced the launch of patented, highly comfortable harnesses and garments for pet dogs. The products are available across several stores globally.

COVID-19 Impact: Market to Hit USD 5.17 Billion in 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the shutdown of several garment stores globally. Moreover, lockdown measures have been announced to contain the spread of the disease globally. However, the market is expected to reach USD 5.17 billion in 2021 due to the increasing sales of pet-based apparel and accessories through online platforms. For instance, in April 2020, Chewy, a U.S. retailer of pet apparel supplies, reported a spike of 46.2% in its online sales which accounted for over USD 1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

By Product Type

Coats & Jackets

Sweaters & Hoodies

Shirts & Tops

Others

By Pet Type

Dog

Cat

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

the Middle East & Africa

South America

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America: With a valuation of USD 1.70 billion in 2020, North America is projected to dominate the global pet clothing market in the coming years. This is due to the rising disposable income of pet owners in the region. For example, according to the American Pet Products Association, spending on pet supplies and medicines reached USD 19.2 billion in 2019, a significant increase from USD 16.1 billion in 2018.

Asia-Pacific: Anticipated to witness rapid expansion, the pet clothing market in this region is driven by the growing middle-class population owning pets, particularly in countries like Australia and India.

Europe: The region is poised for substantial growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the significant pet population in countries such as the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands, which is expected to stimulate the adoption of innovative pet clothing in the area.

Top Trends in the Global Pet Clothing Market:

Functional Clothing: Pet owners were showing a strong inclination towards clothing that served a purpose beyond just aesthetics. This included items such as protective raincoats, insulated jackets for colder climates, and even UV-protective clothing for pets that spend a lot of time outdoors.

Pet owners were showing a strong inclination towards clothing that served a purpose beyond just aesthetics. This included items such as protective raincoats, insulated jackets for colder climates, and even UV-protective clothing for pets that spend a lot of time outdoors. Personalization and Customization: There was a growing trend towards personalized clothing items, including monogrammed sweaters, custom-fit coats, and accessories that could be tailored to the specific needs and preferences of individual pets.

There was a growing trend towards personalized clothing items, including monogrammed sweaters, custom-fit coats, and accessories that could be tailored to the specific needs and preferences of individual pets. Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Options: With the increasing awareness of environmental sustainability, many consumers were seeking pet clothing made from organic, sustainable, and eco-friendly materials. This included items made from recycled fabrics, biodegradable materials, and natural fibers.

With the increasing awareness of environmental sustainability, many consumers were seeking pet clothing made from organic, sustainable, and eco-friendly materials. This included items made from recycled fabrics, biodegradable materials, and natural fibers. Fashionable and Trendy Designs: The pet clothing market was also witnessing a surge in demand for fashionable and trendy designs, often mirroring human fashion trends. This included items such as chic dresses, stylish hoodies, and accessories that matched current fashion styles and seasonal trends.

The pet clothing market was also witnessing a surge in demand for fashionable and trendy designs, often mirroring human fashion trends. This included items such as chic dresses, stylish hoodies, and accessories that matched current fashion styles and seasonal trends. Tech-Integrated Apparel: The integration of technology into pet clothing was gaining traction, with the development of items such as GPS-enabled collars, smart wearables for monitoring health and activity levels, and temperature-regulating fabrics to ensure the comfort and well-being of pets in various environments.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Emerging Trends Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Pet Clothing Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Coats and Jackets Sweaters and Hoodies Shirts and Tops By Pet Type (Value) Dog Cat By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Launch by Prominent Companies to Intensify Industry Competition

The global market for pet clothing is fragmented by the presence of major companies striving to maintain their dominance by developing innovative clothing products to cater to the growing consumer demand globally. In addition to this, other key players are adopting strategies such as collaboration, partnership, and merger and acquisition that will contribute to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Key Industry Development:

September 2020 - Dsquared2, an Italian apparel brand, announced its partnership with Poldo Dog Couture, an apparel retailer. Together, the companies introduced an entire line of fashionable dog clothing across stores in Italy.

