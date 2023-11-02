HERE Technologies Announces 2023 Partner Award Recipients

HERE Partner Program recognizes partners achieving location technology innovation and customer excellence

Prague – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced the recipients of the HERE Partner Awards for 2023. These awards celebrate outstanding achievements by the company’s valued partners who are enabling better business outcomes with location intelligence.



The HERE Partner Program was established to enable partner companies to build with, integrate, or sell HERE products and services with more dedicated support and turnkey training.



This year’s awards recognize outstanding HERE partners in various categories across key regions:



Global Strategic Alliance Award honors the strategic partner who has shown exceptional collaboration, driving joint success and customer satisfaction.



Esri has been a longstanding strategic partner with HERE and continues to lead the location data industry towards excellence.

Global HERE Distributor Award honors the HERE Distributor who has most effectively demonstrated acting as an extension of the HERE Sales Team in supporting and leading the Partners they manage.



MBI Worldwide Geodata has proven to be the most proactive in providing their managed partners with outstanding support and training as well as well-defined and complete joint marketing with HERE.

Regional HERE Partner Build Award honors partners who have demonstrated innovation and excellence in leveraging location data and technology to solve complex business challenges through their joint solutions.



RouteSmart Technologies (AMER) was recognized for their leading routing optimization solution in the region.

was recognized for their leading routing optimization solution in the region. Lalamove – Easy Mobile Logistics (APAC) was recognized for their on-demand delivery platform that empowers communities across Asia by making delivery fast, simple, and affordable.

was recognized for their on-demand delivery platform that empowers communities across Asia by making delivery fast, simple, and affordable. ORTEC (EMEA) was recognized for ORTEC Routing & Dispatch, an advanced planning solution for vehicle planning, scheduling, and dispatch, that combines optimized vehicle routing with real-time execution and dispatch.

Regional HERE Partner Reseller Award honors the top partners per region who have expanded their geographical reach and market penetration using HERE Technologies’ solutions.



Korem (AMER) has been creating long‑term value for its clients through their one-stop-shop experience and geospatial expertise since 1993 in the North American region.

has been creating long‑term value for its clients through their one-stop-shop experience and geospatial expertise since 1993 in the North American region. NAVIGATE (APAC) is responsible for the largest sales of HERE Content in the Oceania region and has been working with HERE since first established in Australia in 2007.

is responsible for the largest sales of HERE Content in the Oceania region and has been working with HERE since first established in Australia in 2007. Local Eyes (EMEA) is a leading provider of HERE location intelligence and data solutions in Europe, providing our clients with world-class support since 2012.

"We are delighted to celebrate the achievements of our partner community,” said John Ramieri, Vice President of Global Partners at HERE Technologies. “These awards are a testament to the hard work, innovation and dedication of our partners who have consistently demonstrated the potential of location technology to transform businesses. We look forward to even greater success and collaboration in the coming year."



The winners of these awards were selected by a panel of experts within HERE upon a formal measurement of business impact and customer success.



