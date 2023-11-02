Augusta Investment Management announces the appointment of Tristan Elbrick as Managing Director, Head of Business Development

LONDON, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augusta Investment Management (‘AIM’) is delighted to announce that Tristan Elbrick has been appointed as Managing Director, Head of Business Development. Mr Elbrick has more than 25 years of experience of advisory work and capital raising in global markets, having most recently been Head of France for Lazard Venture and Growth Banking. He is a specialist in the global coverage of sovereign wealth funds and other leading institutional investors.

AIM creates investments for large institutional primary investors in bespoke renewable energy strategies in hard to access renewable energy assets and areas. It was formed out of and builds on the decades of experience Augusta & Co has gained in matching institutional investors’ risk/return appetites with the technical abilities of distinct renewable energy technologies and projects.

In the last decade this experience has concentrated around a very specialised understanding and view on power markets. The firm has a current AUM of €800m invested into over 20 renewable energy assets.

Mortimer Menzel, Managing Partner, responsible for Augusta Investment Management, said, “We are delighted that Tristan will be joining us: he brings deep expertise and experience in developing investment opportunities with major global investors. Augusta has over two decades of experience in the renewables space for our advisory work and our investment management business is growing rapidly and is on the cusp of reaching €1bn AUM.”

Tristan Elbrick, Managing Director, Head of Business Development, Augusta Investment Management, added, “This period of growth is the perfect moment to be joining AIM. Our strategy in the space is uniquely differentiated, highly proprietary and extremely attractive. We will continue to develop bespoke and compelling green investment opportunities for our investors.”

About Augusta Investment Management

