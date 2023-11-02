THE NEWS FORUM airs “BEHIND THE CURTAIN” about NHL’s elite players Saturday November 4 and Sunday November 5 at 8PM Eastern

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The News Forum (TNF) announce the broadcast debut of the documentary BEHIND THE CURTAIN.



The News Forum, is thrilled to announce the premiere of "BEHIND THE CURTAIN" as it takes you deep into the heart of the NHL's elite players. The documentary invites viewers to witness the grit, sweat, and dreams of professional athletes as they navigate the high-stakes world of elite sports. From sport science's innovations to rigorous training and mental resilience, the journey these players undertake showcases an inspiring story of dedication and the pursuit of excellence.

Audiences across the nation are invited to witness this incredible story of passion, dedication, and community on November 4 and November 5 at 8PM Eastern on THE NEWS FORUM . See local listings, or go to thenewsforum.ca for channel listings.

https://www.thenewsforum.ca/wheretowatch

"We are incredibly excited to bring 'BEHIND THE CURTAIN' to our viewers," said Tore Stautland, CEO of The News Forum. Athletes have a profound impact on inspiring the younger generation, igniting dreams and fostering a love for sports. Yet, amidst the glory and admiration, we sometimes overlook the sacrifices, injuries, and relentless dedication these athletes endure on their path to greatness. We hope these stories will encourage the viewers to pursue their dreams.

The documentary serves as a powerful reminder of the positive influence that athletes can have in inspiring their fans. BEHIND THE CURTAIN is a Serendipity Media Production.

Media Contact:

Danielle Klammer

604 626 6993

d.klammer@thenewsforum.ca

