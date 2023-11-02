Verit Advisors® to Speak at ESOP Association Annual Conference

Chicago, IL, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verit Advisors® will participate in the largest ESOP conference and trade show which will be held in Las Vegas on November 8 - 10, 2023 and hosted by The ESOP Association. The conference will be hosted in a hybrid format to support in-person and virtual attendance.

On Thursday, November 9, 2023, Mary Josephs, Founder and CEO, will be on a panel to discuss “Evaluating and Responding to Offers to Sell the Company” starting at 11:00 AM. Joining Mary on the panel will be Renee Lewis, Holland and Knight and Scot Storjohann from GreatBanc Trust Company.

Mary founded Verit Advisors in 2009 and has nearly three decades of experience in corporate finance. She is a nationally recognized leader and has advised structured and closed more than 300 transactions for middle market companies. In addition, Mary is a lifetime member of the Board of Governors of the ESOP Association.

Jake Cravens, Managing Director, will speak along with Jamie Walrack, First American Bank, and Leah Turnbull, BMO Harris Bank on Thursday, November 9 at 4:30 PM. Their session is titled “ESOP Financing Options & Market Update” and will focus on the current Financing market for new ESOP transactions and refinancing for current ESOPs. They will look at both traditional and non-traditional Financing options.

Jake leads execution on a wide range of transactions, restructuring, and advisory services including M&A, ESOPs, and strategic alternatives consulting across numerous industries including business services, construction & engineering, grocery retail and financial services. Jake specializes in the valuation of business enterprises and the structuring of complex ESOP transactions. Jake is an associate member on the Valuation advisory committee for the ESOP Association.

On Friday, November 10, 2023, at 9:30 AM, Susan Hoesly, Principal, and Bill Merten of Krieg, DeVault, LLP will discuss “Tackling Current Topics on Mergers & Acquisitions.” This session will address current topics facing organizations relating to mergers and acquisitions. For example, the challenges of operating in a consolidating industry or lessons learned in the acquisition process.

Susan focuses on a wide range of transactions and advisory services including ESOPs, Debt Capital Markets, M&A, Restructuring, and Board Advisory Services for middle market companies. Prior to joining Verit, Susan worked at William Blair as a Vice President and prior to that was at Lazard and The Travelers Companies

About Verit Advisors

Verit Advisors unites sophisticated middle market investment banking capabilities with a client centric boutique, fluent in ESOPs, debt and equity capital markets, and M&A, transaction opinions and valuation services and board advisory services. Integrity, teamwork, service, and innovation are at the heart of the organization, as the Verit Team strives to provide unparalleled advice and custom solutions to its clients. Mary Josephs founded Verit Advisors in 2009 in Chicago and has nearly three decades of experience in the world of corporate finance. Josephs and her team are considered to be the foremost experts in ESOP transactions and middle market strategic alternatives.