Global Brewer’s Yeast Market Size To Worth USD 10.91 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 8.9%

New York, United States, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Brewer’s Yeast Market size is to grow from USD 4.65 Billion in 2022 to USD 10.91 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Brewer's yeast, also known as Saccharomyces cerevisiae, is a type of fungus used in brewing beer and baking. It is highly nutritious, packed with protein, B-complex vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber. Brewer's yeast is commonly used as a dietary supplement due to its potential health benefits. It can support the immune system, aid digestion, promote energy production, regulate blood sugar levels, and improve skin health. Beyond its role in brewing and baking, brewer's yeast has gained popularity as a natural and nutrient-rich supplement. With its diverse range of nutrients and potential health benefits, brewer's yeast offers a valuable addition to a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Brewer’s Yeast Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Dry, Fresh, Instant Dry, and Liquid), By Form (Powder, Tablet, Flake, and Liquid), By Application (Food and Feed), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032."

The instant dry segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.7% during the forecast period

Based on the product, the global brewer’s yeast market is segmented into dry, fresh, instant dry, and liquid. The instant-dry product segment is expected to showcase the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the brewer's yeast market. Instant-dry yeast offers distinct advantages, including faster and easier activation without the need for pre-hydration. This convenience factor has garnered significant attention and preference from both commercial and home bakers. The instant-dry yeast reduces preparation time, simplifies the baking process, and enhances efficiency in large-scale operations. Additionally, the rising demand for ready-to-use ingredients in the food industry and the growing popularity of home baking and convenience products contribute to the anticipated high growth of the instant-dry product segment in the brewer's yeast market.

The powder form segment held the largest market share with more than 35.6% in 2022.

Based on the form, the global brewer’s yeast market is segmented into powder, tablet, flake, and liquid. The powder form has emerged as the dominant force in the brewer's yeast market, capturing a significant share of the overall market. Powdered brewer's yeast offers several advantages that contribute to its dominance, the powder form provides ease of handling, storage, and accurate dosage measurement, making it convenient for manufacturers and end-users. It can be easily incorporated into various food and beverage applications, including baking, smoothies, and nutritional supplements. The powdered Brewer's yeast exhibits better solubility, ensuring smooth integration into liquid-based products and enhancing its versatility. Additionally, the powder form offers longer shelf life and improved stability compared to other forms, reducing the risk of spoilage and enhancing its market appeal.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR of around 9.2% over the projected period

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the brewer's yeast market over the forecast period. The region has a large and growing population, with increasing disposable incomes and changing consumer preferences. As the awareness of the health benefits of Brewer's yeast rises, the demand for natural and nutritional products is expected to surge in Asia Pacific. The booming food and beverage industry in countries like China, India, and Japan presents immense market potential. The rise of craft breweries and the growing popularity of specialty beers further drive the demand for Brewer's yeast in the region. Additionally, the increasing adoption of Western dietary habits and the rise of vegetarianism/veganism contribute to the expanding market for brewer's yeast in Asia Pacific.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global brewer’s yeast market include Associated British Food PLC, Lesaffre Group, Alltech, Leiber GmbH, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., Lallemand, Inc., F.L. Emmert, Nutreco N.V., Biomin, Shandong Bio Sunkeen Co., Ltd., and Archer Daniels Midland Company and others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global brewer’s yeast market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Brewer’s Yeast Market, By Product

Dry

Fresh

Instant Dry

Liquid

Brewer’s Yeast Market, By Form

Powder

Tablet

Flake

Liquid

Brewer’s Yeast Market, By Application

Food

Feed

Brewer’s Yeast Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



