ESG Perspective: Sustainability Gains Importance in the Antithrombotic/Anticoagulant Drugs Market

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antithrombotic/Anticoagulant Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antithrombotic/anticoagulant drugs market is expected to reach $46.2 billion in 2028 from $31.6 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

This report discusses the implications of the trends mentioned above in the context of the current size and growth of the antithrombotic/anticoagulant drugs market, in global terms and by the most important national markets. Companies in the relevant pharmaceutical and medical industries are discussed, with profiles of the leaders and an update on M&A activity. Five-year global sales forecasts are provided for the leading drug categories and the country offers breakdowns of the antithrombotic/anticoagulant drugs market.

Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, market dynamics and regional opportunities are discussed in detail. The report examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players. The patent analysis focuses on technological trends in recent years in regions such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan. The report presents a market analysis and estimates the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the antithrombotic/anticoagulant drugs market.

This report segments the global market by these geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. For market estimates, data are provided for 2022 as the base year, forecasted through 2023-2028.

Companies Mentioned

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol Myers Squibb

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Report Includes

59 data tables and 35 additional tables

Overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global markets for antithrombotic/anticoagulant drugs for the treatments of thrombotic (cardiovascular) disease

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Examination of the market potential for antithrombotic/anticoagulant drugs, and quantification of the global market for these drugs and its market segments and sub-segments over the next five years

Estimate of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the market, and corresponding market share analysis based on product type, application and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) pertaining to the market drivers, challenges, opportunities and prospects, as well as the technologies, regulatory scenarios and impact of COVID-19

A look at the major vendors in the global market for antithrombotic/anticoagulant drugs, and analysis of the healthcare industry structure, including market shares and recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity

Review of key patent grants and a look at breakthrough innovations, novel products, upcoming trends and technologies, and emerging applications for cardiovascular treatments

Insight into the importance of ESG in the worldwide market, with a look at consumer attitudes, risks and opportunities assessment, and ESG practices followed by manufacturers and service providers

Identification of the major stakeholders, and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, key financials and segmental revenues, and operational integration

Profiles of the leading market players

The following are the main conclusions reached in this report regarding antithrombotic and anticoagulant drugs:

Recent innovations and the emergence of novel thrombin inhibitors have led to the decrease in revenue of traditional anticoagulants such as heparin and Vitamin K antagonists. Low molecular weight heparins, such as Fragmin (-11.8%) and Innohep (-14.1%), have seen a significant decrease in the market.

The anticoagulant drug market will continue to grow at a slow rate compared to antiplatelet and thrombin inhibitors segment due to the lack of new drug launches since the expiration of the patent on Plavix. The anticoagulant segment is expected to decline soon as prices fall and the market for novel thrombin inhibitors grows.

The market for thrombin inhibitors is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period of 2023 to 2028. Xarelto (rivaroxaban), Eliquis (apixaban), TNKase (tenecteplase) and Savaysa (edoxaban) are the major contributors to the high growth rate of thrombin inhibitors.

An aging population and the increased prevalence of cardiovascular disease worldwide fueled by a Westernized diet and lifestyle have created new opportunities for antithrombotic/ anticoagulant drug products.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 157 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $31.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $46.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Market Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Overview of Cardiovascular Disease

Coronary Artery Disease

Atherosclerosis

Angina (Angina Pectoris)

Acute Myocardial Infarction

Medical Management

Lifestyle Changes

Diet Modification

Smoking Cessation

Pharmaceuticals

Anticoagulants and Antiplatelet Drugs

Major Drivers

Coagulation Factors Targeted to Reduce Cvd

The Global Burden of Cardiovascular Disease

2030 Global Burden of Cardiovascular Disease

The Global Economic Burden of Cardiovascular Disease

Sales Performance of Major Drugs in 2022

Chapter 4 Global Market for Anticoagulant Drugs

Overview

Products

Low Molecular Weight Heparin

Oral Anticoagulants (Vitamin K Antagonists)

Global Anticoagulant Drugs Market Forecast

Chapter 5 Global Market for Antiplatelet Drugs

Overview

Products

Oral Antiplatelets

Global Antiplatelet Drugs Market Forecast

Chapter 6 Global Market for Thrombin Inhibitors

Overview

Products

Direct Thrombin Inhibitors

Thrombolytic Agents

Direct Factor Xa Inhibitors

Global Thrombin Inhibitors Market Forecast

Chapter 7 Global Market for Antithrombotic/Anticoagulant Drugs by Region

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Market for Antithrombotic/Anticoagulant Drugs: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in Market for Antithrombotic/Anticoagulant Drugs: An ESG Perspective

Key ESG Issues

Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG

Industry ESG Performance Analysis

Case Study

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Clinical Trials and Patent Landscape

Clinical Trials Analysis

Patent Analysis

Patent by Assignee

Chapter 10 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Chapter 13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/im4opz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment