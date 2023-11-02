Marjaana Kivioja appointed as SATO Communications Manager

SATO Corporation

Press release 2. November 2023 at 11.00 am









Marjaana Kivioja, MSocSc, EMBA, has been appointed as SATO Communications Manager effective from 2 October 2023. In her role, Marjaana is responsible for SATO’s external communications, media relations and financial communications. Marjaana reports to the Chief Commercial Officer as a member of the Marketing and Communications Team. Marjaana brings in a wealth of communications and marketing experience from fields such as the energy sector and the real estate business. Her track record includes communicating about last winter’s energy crisis while working for the Finnish transmission system operator.

“SATO is a sought-after workplace for housing specialists, providing you with the opportunity to develop rental housing solutions of the future in your own work. It’s great to become part of this workplace community. My approach to communications is driven by the company’s strategic objectives, and I look at our objectives from the communications perspective. I’m keen to be involved in supporting SATO’s ambition of being an expert in rental housing and a forerunner in sustainability,” says Marjaana.

For more information about SATO’s communications, please contact:

Marjaana Kivioja, Communications Manager, phone +358 400 773 181, marjaana.kivioja@sato.fi

