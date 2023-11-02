Ground Glass Pozzolan Market Size to Reach USD 2.6 Billion by 2031 at 5.1% CAGR | By TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global ground glass pozzolan market was estimated to have acquired US$ 1.7 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 5.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 2.6 billion.

Advancements in construction technologies, such as 3D printing and prefabrication, are expected to offer new opportunities for incorporating ground glass pozzolans into innovative building methods.

Ground glass pozzolans can contribute to improved health and safety outcomes in construction by reducing exposure to hazardous materials commonly found in traditional cement formulations.

The emphasis on reducing waste in construction processes has led to an increased interest in recycling materials like glass. Ground glass pozzolans can play a role in reducing glass waste and promoting a circular economy.

Global Ground Glass Pozzolan Market: Key Players

The following companies are well known participants in the global ground glass pozzolan market:

Sioneer

Progressive Planet Inc.

Urban Mining Industries

Vitro Minerals

KLAW Industries LLC

R-E-D Industrial Products

Others

Key Findings of the Market Report

On the basis of glass type, the GS segment, with its sub segment container glass is anticipated to lead the ground glass pozzolan market. Container glass typically has high purity and consistent composition, which is desirable for producing high quality ground glass pozzolans.

In terms of concrete type, the high performance concrete segment is expected to dominate the market growth. HPC is used in projects requiring high load bearing capacity. Ground glass pozzolans can enhance the mechanical properties of HPC, increasing its load bearing capacity and reducing the risk of cracks and structural failures.

By End Use, the infrastructure segment is expected to accelerate the demand for ground glass pozzolan. Ongoing research and innovation in the field of construction materials, including the development of ground glass pozzolans for specific infrastructure applications, can lead to new growth opportunities.

Market Trends for Ground Glass Pozzolan

Many governments and regulatory bodies are implementing standards and policies that encourage the use of alternative materials such as ground glass pozzolan in construction to reduce the environmental impact of the industry.

Continuous research and development in the field of pozzolanic materials have led to the development of improved formulations and applications for ground glass pozzolans, making them more versatile and suitable for a wider range of construction projects.

There is an increasing adoption of ground glass pozzolans by architects, engineers, and contractors, in construction projects, as they become more aware of the its benefits.

The rise of green bonds and increased focus on environmental, social, and governance criteria in investment decisions can drive investments in sustainable construction materials, including ground glass pozzolans.

Global Market for Ground Glass Pozzolan: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the ground glass pozzolan market in different regions. The regions include,

North America

The United States and Canada have been making substantial investments in infrastructure development. Ground glass pozzolans can find applications in infrastructure projects like bridges, roads, and public transportation systems, leading to increased demand.

The increasing interest in alternative cementitious materials, including pozzolans, is driving the adoption of ground glass pozzolans as a sustainable and cost effective alternative to traditional cement.

Asia Pacific

Ongoing research and innovation in construction materials, including ground glass pozzolans, have led to the development of improved formulations and applications, creating new growth opportunities.

Tailoring ground glass pozzolan formulations to meet the specific needs of local construction projects and conditions can create niche opportunities in the market.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Solidia Technologies, announced a partnership with the US Department of Energy to develop and commercialize a new type of ground glass pozzolan that can be used to produce concrete with a significantly lower carbon footprint.

Global Ground Glass Pozzolan Market Segmentation

Glass Type Type GS Container Glass Plate Glass Type GE E glass Others

Concrete Type Conventional Concrete (CC) High performance Concrete (HPC) Ultra high Performance Concrete (UHPC)

Mesh Size Up to 45 microns 45-75 microns 75-150 microns 150-300 microns Above 300 microns

End Use Residential Commercial Industrial Infrastructure



Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



